If the setting of Chanel's fall 2020 runway show reminded you of a river, specifically the River Seine, that was the point. Virginie Viard sprinkled motifs of the winding river into her set for Chanel with white curvy platforms that mirrored the river's banks and a crystal clear water-like reflection runway. With the stage set, your focus then turns on the clothes and accessories themselves. "For this Chanel fall/winter ready-to-wear collection 'almost no dresses, just casaques (jockey silks). Jodhpurs that open over seven-league boots, a nod to those belonging to Karl...' said Viard in the show notes. "Just a few touches of pale green and the emblematic pink of the House. A softness. An outline, punctured with imposing jewelry. I love Chanel so much, this collection could only be a new ode." Do you agree with Viard? Check out the full fall 2020 Chanel lineup, ahead.

