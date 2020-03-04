The wonderful thing about fashion shows is that they can take your mind off everything that's weighing you down and transport you into another fantastical world, even if it's just for 15 minutes. Miu Miu's fall 2020 runway collection, titled "Toying With Elegance," did just that. The idea for the lineup was charm, elegance and femininity. "Playful grandeur, toying with elegance, gestures to the spectacular. Dressing up," read the show notes. "Evening is found through everything, using archetypal proportions of occasion wear to elevate garments. The uniforms and liveries of cocktail and evening become circadian costume. Excitement is discovered through the extreme."

Miuccia Prada presented her fall 2020 collection in a joyful light, proving that fashion doesn't always have to be so serious. Long evening coats paired with simple dresses, balloon-sleeve taffeta dresses, and crystal-encrusted garments floated down the runway. Look number 58, which you'll see ahead, is a little knit bandeau fastened with a crystal pin—a mix of simple and elegant.



The show was geared towards a younger audience, with Storm Reid from Euphoria opening the show in a persimmon crushed satin dress and tweed overcoat, her braids curled into a sophisticated '40s updo. Later in the show, Rita Ora appeared on the runway in a chic military style coat. The front row was filled with young fresh-faced starlets such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Thylane Blondeau, Maggie Rogers, and Lucy Hale. Click through to see the charming collection for yourself.



•••

