The Le Creuset Dutch oven is lookin' like a necessity these days.
Desperately looking for a Monday pick-me-up? (Honestly, same.) Fortunately, Nordstrom is here to help. Right now, the retailer is hosting its spring sale, where you can save up to 40 percent on clothing, shoes, and home accessories. If you're looking for a productive way to kill time between your string of video conferences, peruse through our favorite deals, below.
$225
$168.75
Nordstrom's spring sale is a great opportunity to stock up on the essentials, like a great pair of jeans. Mother is one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands.
$50
$40
Not only does a silk eye mask block any superfluous light, but it's also designed to prevent those awkward sheet creases. The faux lashes on this particular style is giving us some serious Breakfast at Tiffany's vibes.
$438
$328.50
Pedicure weather will be here before you know it, which means now's the perfect time to invest in a chic pair of sandals. With an embossed texture and statement-making heel, this pair from Cult Gaia is basically wearable art.
$395
$197.50
A flouncy sundress will become the hero of your closet as soon as the temperature rises. We love this ethereal number from cool girl-brand LoveShackFancy.
$425
$345
It feels like everyone's a budding home chef these days. Le Creuset's covetable Dutch oven is just as practical as it is pretty.
$59
$44.25
Zella's leggings have over 6,000 reviews on Nordstrom, mainly due to its high-waisted silhouette, moisture-wicking fabric, and just the right amount of stretch. These leggings are perfect for both intense workouts and lounging around the house.
$38
$22.80
A person can never have too many candles, which is precisely why this option from Brooklyn Candle is worth adding to your cart. With notes of cypress, pine, and balsam fir, it will transport you to a remote cabin in the woods.
$245
$183.75
Trust us, you're going to (eventually) get a lot of mileage out of this silky camisole. Slip it underneath an office-appropriate blazer or wear this option with a simple pair of jeans.
$540
$323.98
Leave it to Ganni to create a bag that bridges the gap between form and function. This crossbody has plenty of room for all your belongings, and the bright orange color and tortoise accent makes it pop.
$147
$98.49
No Netflix and chill session is complete without a plush blanket. This fuzzy option from Barefoot Dreams is so comfortable you won't want to share it with anyone else.
$95
$57
Pro tip: Buy a chic maillot on sale now and you'll have a fresh suit waiting for you come summer.
