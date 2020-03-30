Matisyahu Performs At NYC Jewish Solidarity March
Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

What to Buy at Nordstrom's Spring Sale

The Le Creuset Dutch oven is lookin' like a necessity these days.

image
Design By Morgan McMullen

Desperately looking for a Monday pick-me-up? (Honestly, same.) Fortunately, Nordstrom is here to help. Right now, the retailer is hosting its spring sale, where you can save up to 40 percent on clothing, shoes, and home accessories. If you're looking for a productive way to kill time between your string of video conferences, peruse through our favorite deals, below.

1 'The Looker' Crop Skinny Jeans
MOTHER
SHOP IT

$225
$168.75

Nordstrom's spring sale is a great opportunity to stock up on the essentials, like a great pair of jeans. Mother is one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands. 

2 Mascara Lashes Sleep Mask
SLIP FOR BEAUTY SLEEP
SHOP IT

$50
$40

Not only does a silk eye mask block any superfluous light, but it's also designed to prevent those awkward sheet creases. The faux lashes on this particular style is giving us some serious Breakfast at Tiffany'vibes.

3 Meta Snake Embossed Slide Sandal
CULT GAIA
SHOP IT

$438
$328.50

Pedicure weather will be here before you know it, which means now's the perfect time to invest in a chic pair of sandals. With an embossed texture and statement-making heel, this pair from Cult Gaia is basically wearable art.

4 Carlton Floral Ruffle Cotton Dress
LOVESHACKFANCY
SHOP IT

$395
$197.50

A flouncy sundress will become the hero of your closet as soon as the temperature rises. We love this ethereal number from cool girl-brand LoveShackFancy.

5 Signature 5 Quart Dutch Oven
LE CREUSET
$345.00
SHOP IT

$425
$345 

It feels like everyone's a budding home chef these days. Le Creuset's covetable Dutch oven is just as practical as it is pretty. 

6 Live In High Waist Leggings
ZELLA
SHOP IT

$59
$44.25

Zella's leggings have over 6,000 reviews on Nordstrom, mainly due to its high-waisted silhouette, moisture-wicking fabric, and just the right amount of stretch. These leggings are perfect for both intense workouts and lounging around the house. 

7 Studio Pink Disco Cypress Candle
BROOKLYN CANDLE
SHOP IT

$38
$22.80

A person can never have too many candles, which is precisely why this option from Brooklyn Candle is worth adding to your cart. With notes of cypress, pine, and balsam fir, it will transport you to a remote cabin in the woods. 

8 Marta Silk Satin Camisole
CINQ SEPT
SHOP IT

$245
$183.75

Trust us, you're going to (eventually) get a lot of mileage out of this silky camisole. Slip it underneath an office-appropriate blazer or wear this option with a simple pair of jeans. 

9 Leather Crossbody Bag
GANNI
SHOP IT

$540
$323.98

Leave it to Ganni to create a bag that bridges the gap between form and function. This crossbody has plenty of room for all your belongings, and the bright orange color and tortoise accent makes it pop.

10 CozyChic Throw
BAREFOOT DREAMS
SHOP IT

$147
$98.49

No Netflix and chill session is complete without a plush blanket. This fuzzy option from Barefoot Dreams is so comfortable you won't want to share it with anyone else. 

11 The Sidestroke One-Piece Swimsuit
SUMMERSALT
SHOP IT

$95
$57

Pro tip: Buy a chic maillot on sale now and you'll have a fresh suit waiting for you come summer. 

•••
