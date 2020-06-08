The Best Bangles to Pile On
More is more.
By Katie Attardo published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
The bangle, worn individually or as a set, is one way to give any outfit a bit more glam. The beauty of this bracelet is not only in the simplicity of its design, but in its effortlessness: Throw one on and go or slip a few on and never take them off. The classic piece can be worn for day or night, on weekends, with loungewear, even popped on (and off) for a trip to the airport. Available in all shapes, sizes, and materials—wood, glass, and diamond—you can maintain a monochromatic stack of bangles or pile on a mix of metals for a more eclectic look. Below, our favorite takes on a classic bangle so you can find your signature piece.
1. Ottoman Hands Double Line Hammered Gold Bangle
The linear design on this yellow-gold bracelet makes this piece feel both grecian and modern.
2. NEST Jewelry Blonde Horn and Hammered Gold Bangles, Set of 5
This hammered gold and horn set lets you have that dream-worthy stack with minimal effort.
4. Guess Crystal Hinged Rhinestone Bangle
A subtle take on a jeweled bangle, the thin line of gems on this bracelet adds just a touch of glamour to this piece.
5. Diamond Clasp Bracelet
This rose gold bangle with its diamond clasp is the perfect complement to your evening look.
6. Zorte Bangle Bracelet
Wear this hammered bangle solo with your summertime swim for an effortless beach look. Top it off with a pair of gold hoops.
7. Ippolita 18K Lollipop Bangle in Clear Quartz with Diamond Pave
The clear quartz stones on this bangle are accentuated with a diamond pavé trim, making it an elegant choice for work or a black tie affair.
8. Allsaints Hexagon Skinny Cuff Bangle Bracelet
Pair this skinny hexagon-shaped bracelet with a yellow-gold watch for an effortless look.
9. Bulgari Divas Dream Bracelet
A pop of color looks great mixed in with a stack. This carnelian and mother of pearl piece from Bulgari is great paired with other bracelets, but can certainly stand alone.
10. Florentine Finish Thick Bangle
The glitter effect on this Carolina Bucci bracelet is achieved in a surprising way: A diamond tool is used to beat the bracelet to achieve the shimmery effect.
11. Ippolita Classico Skinny Chimera Two-Tone Hinged Bangle Bracelet
A bit of silver looks nice mixed in with a stack of all gold. This two-tone bracelet from Ippolita will be the perfect addition to your arm party.
12. Sole Society Stone Bangle Bracelets - Set of 3
The best bangle for your buck, this layered set comes with solid and jeweled bangles for a glamorous mix.
13. Cartier Clash de Cartier Bracelet
The new take on the Cartier Love bracelet, the Clash de Cartier plays with texture and comes with and without diamonds.
Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.
