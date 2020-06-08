Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

The bangle, worn individually or as a set, is one way to give any outfit a bit more glam. The beauty of this bracelet is not only in the simplicity of its design, but in its effortlessness: Throw one on and go or slip a few on and never take them off. The classic piece can be worn for day or night, on weekends, with loungewear, even popped on (and off) for a trip to the airport. Available in all shapes, sizes, and materials—wood, glass, and diamond—you can maintain a monochromatic stack of bangles or pile on a mix of metals for a more eclectic look. Below, our favorite takes on a classic bangle so you can find your signature piece.

1. Ottoman Hands Double Line Hammered Gold Bangle $109.00 at wolfandbadger.com The linear design on this yellow-gold bracelet makes this piece feel both grecian and modern.

2. NEST Jewelry Blonde Horn and Hammered Gold Bangles, Set of 5 $195.00 at neimanmarcus.com This hammered gold and horn set lets you have that dream-worthy stack with minimal effort.

3. Khiry Khartoum Bangle Nude $465.00 at khiry.com The bangle takes on new form with this sculpted style.

4. Guess Crystal Hinged Rhinestone Bangle $12.00 at guess.com A subtle take on a jeweled bangle, the thin line of gems on this bracelet adds just a touch of glamour to this piece.

5. Diamond Clasp Bracelet $3500.00 at sophieratner.com This rose gold bangle with its diamond clasp is the perfect complement to your evening look.

6. Zorte Bangle Bracelet $58.00 at kendrascott.com Wear this hammered bangle solo with your summertime swim for an effortless beach look. Top it off with a pair of gold hoops.

7. Ippolita 18K Lollipop Bangle in Clear Quartz with Diamond Pave $373.00 at lastcall.com The clear quartz stones on this bangle are accentuated with a diamond pavé trim, making it an elegant choice for work or a black tie affair.

8. Allsaints Hexagon Skinny Cuff Bangle Bracelet $61.60 at bloomingdales.com Pair this skinny hexagon-shaped bracelet with a yellow-gold watch for an effortless look.

9. Bulgari Divas Dream Bracelet $4550.00 at bulgari.com A pop of color looks great mixed in with a stack. This carnelian and mother of pearl piece from Bulgari is great paired with other bracelets, but can certainly stand alone.

10. Florentine Finish Thick Bangle $1116.67 at carolinabucci.com The glitter effect on this Carolina Bucci bracelet is achieved in a surprising way: A diamond tool is used to beat the bracelet to achieve the shimmery effect.

11. Ippolita Classico Skinny Chimera Two-Tone Hinged Bangle Bracelet $1695.00 at saksfifthavenue.com A bit of silver looks nice mixed in with a stack of all gold. This two-tone bracelet from Ippolita will be the perfect addition to your arm party.

12. Sole Society Stone Bangle Bracelets - Set of 3 $28.00 at nordstromrack.com The best bangle for your buck, this layered set comes with solid and jeweled bangles for a glamorous mix.

13. Cartier Clash de Cartier Bracelet $6600.00 at cartier.com The new take on the Cartier Love bracelet, the Clash de Cartier plays with texture and comes with and without diamonds.

14. Lingua Nigra Wide Etched Bangle $160.00 at linguanigra.com This bangle is heavy enough to make an impact on its own.