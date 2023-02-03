Maybe it's just me, but I feel like bracelets are a slept-on accessory. People tend to have their go-to necklaces and rings, but bracelets often go forgotten. Well, I'm here to draw your attention to the understated accessory. Bracelets can dramatically change your look for the better. You can throw on a simple tennis bracelet for subtle sparkle, or go big and bold with a stack of extravagant bangles. Whatever your personal style, bracelets deserve a spot in your jewelry collection.

But don't just take it from me—look towards the runways for proof that bracelets are a mainstay accessory. Bangles and cuffs emerged as one of this year's biggest winter 2022-2023 jewelry trends, and Khaite, Tory Burch, and Bally all included the pieces in their spring 2023 collections. In the list below, we've included the trendiest cuffs and bangles for you to try, but also expect to see more timeless styles like chain and charm bracelets. And if you lean towards more budget-friendly options, don't worry—we've included picks from our favorite affordable jewelry brands, too.

Best Cuff Bracelets

(opens in new tab) Sylvia Toledano Wave Cuff $290 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) Throw this gold cuff on whenever you feel like channeling a Greek goddess. The swirly design is reminiscent of ocean waves and the hammered finish gives this piece an antique feel. I'm thinking this is definitely something Aphrodite would wear. (opens in new tab) Karine Sultan Sculptural Cuff $78 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Karine Sultan is a jewelry brand with a ton of options in the bracelets category and each one is unique and affordable. This cuff bracelet looks like a work of art that should be way more expensive. If you're wanting to dabble in the cuff bracelet trend, add this under-$100 piece to your cart. (opens in new tab) Lele Sadoughi 14k Pearl Eva Cuff $265 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) Something tells me Wednesday Addams would definitely be into this bracelet. This Lele Sadoughi cuff gives off a whimsical goth vibe with its thick black resin and pearl-and-gem flower design. I would let this piece do all the heavy lifting with a basic knit dress and ankle boots. (opens in new tab) Mejuri Dôme Cuff Bracelet $128 at Mejuri (opens in new tab) For those who love timeless jewelry pieces but like to play with trends, I recommend this cuff bracelet from Mejuri. Made from a thick layer of 18k solid gold on a sterling silver base, this cuff bracelet is made to last. With its classic, simple design, this piece will fit in nicely with the rest of your gold jewelry collection.

Best Bangle Bracelets

(opens in new tab) Saint Moran Auguste Bangle $195 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) In addition to cuff bracelets, thick bangles like this one were all over the spring 2023 runways, so you know they are about to be everywhere. Even on its own, this Saint Moran bangle is the perfect statement-maker, but it would be even better stacked with other thick pieces. Bonus points if you style this over a slim-fitted sweater. (opens in new tab) Monica Vinader Engravable Signature Thin Bangle $295 at Nordstom (opens in new tab) An arm stack isn't complete without a simple bangle like this one. The cool geometric design of this bracelet gives a bit of edginess to an otherwise everyday piece. What makes this bangle extra special, though, is the option to have it engraved. We recommend pairing this one with all of your dainty silver bracelets, or you can mix metals for an even cooler vibe. (opens in new tab) Alexis Bittar Wide Faceted Lucite Bangle Bracelet - Clear $195 at Alexis Bittar (opens in new tab) A bracelet that makes a statement and goes with all of the colors in your wardrobe? Yes please. This chunky lucite bangle is one effortless way to make all of your outfits look cooler. Simply throw one (or two) on, head out the door, and immediately look like a fashion girl. (opens in new tab) Mazin Jewelry Lylah Bangle $70 at Mazin Jewels (opens in new tab) This under-$100 pick is a minimalist's dream. It's a sleek and modern design, yet the added chain gives this bangle a touch of edginess so it's sure to stand out on your wrist. It's also adjustable so you won't have to worry about it being too big or too tight, and its 18k gold plating means it's sure to last you quite a while.

Best Chain and Link Bracelets

(opens in new tab) Justine Clenquet Paloma Chain-Link Bracelet $124 at Farfetch (opens in new tab) Get the look of two bracelets in one with this piece from Justine Clenquet. With this bracelet, you get the cool edginess from the mixed chain-link, plus a touch of glam with the added tennis-bracelet-esque strand. It's an effortless way to hit on two jewelry trends at once. (opens in new tab) PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Classic Tennis Bracelet Set Visit Site (opens in new tab) While this pick may not necessarily fit into the chain bracelet category, everyone needs a classic tennis bracelet in their collection. Real diamond tennis bracelets tend to be on the pricier side, but this Amazon bracelet set is a worthy substitute. I can personally attest to the quality of these bracelets—I've worn them each about 20 times and they're as sparkly and shiny as ever! You can't beat that $30 price tag, either. (opens in new tab) JW Anderson Oversized Two-Tone Chain Bracelet $390 at Farfetch (opens in new tab) Calling all maximalists! This JW Anderson bracelet is right up your alley. Its oversized design means all of the attention goes right to your wrist, plus you won't have to decide on whether to go with gold or silver jewelry. I, for one, am a huge fan of mixing metals like this piece since they instantly add a cool factor to your look. (opens in new tab) Gorjana Brooklyn Bracelet $65 at Gorjana (opens in new tab) For an everyday piece you can turn to again and again, might we suggest Gorjana's Brooklyn bracelet? This timeless piece is inspired by the dainty watch bracelets made popular in the '80s and '90s. It's a retro take on a simple chain bracelet, and we couldn't be more obsessed.

Best Charm Bracelets

(opens in new tab) Brinker & Eliza Barbie Heart Charm Bracelet $149 at Farfetch (opens in new tab) Another piece that hits on multiple trends at once: This Brinker & Eliza bracelet. Not only does it feature a thick gold chain, but it also has a statement-making charm in the shape of a heart. In case you weren't counting, that's three trends in one bracelet. For $149, this piece sounds like a steal. (opens in new tab) ACNE STUDIOS Embellished Charm Bracelet $215 at Mytheresa (opens in new tab) I don't think I've seen cuter charms than the ones on this bracelet. With a strawberry, a crystal-coated pear, and beaded owl and turtle charms, this bracelet instantly adds a bit of whimsical fun to your look. What a way to show off your playful personality! Every time I look at this bracelet, my face breaks out in a huge grin. Laura Lombardi Fiorella Charm Bracelet $225 at Laura Lombardi (opens in new tab) Laura Lombardi invokes that New York City cool-girl vibe into each one of her pieces and this charm bracelet is no different. Complete with flower, heart, and butterfly-shaped charms, this piece is the grown-up version of your favorite charm bracelet growing up. Susan Alexandra Make Your Own Chunky Chain Spells & Numbers Bracelet $59 at Susan Alexandra (opens in new tab) Susan Alexandra doesn't just make fun beaded bags. No, the designer's eclectic style translates into her jewelry as well. With this customizable bracelet, you can say anything you want in a cute way. This chunky chain can fit up to seven enamel bronze charm to create a unique piece you'll want to keep forever.

Best Beaded Bracelets