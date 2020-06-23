Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.



The word "effortless" can feel overused when describing anything fashion-related. But when it comes to summer dressing, and specifically, the season's sartorial MVP, there's really no better word to describe its irresistible ease: The flat sandal is the epitome of effortless.

The glory of this shoe is that it doesn't require much thought—it's just slip on and go. There's a version for every occasion: From woven or jeweled to soft leather or metallic, there's certainly a style that will take you from day to night. Below, some of the best pairs to buy for summer 2020 so you can get dressed in two minutes flat, no sweat.