The 8 Best Flat Sandals of Summer 2021
A pedicure's best friend.
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
The word "effortless" can feel overused when describing anything fashion-related. But when it comes to summer dressing, and specifically, the season's sartorial MVP, there's really no better word to describe its irresistible ease: The flat sandal is the epitome of effortless.
The glory of this shoe is that it doesn't require much thought—it's just slip on and go. There's a version for every occasion: From woven or jeweled to soft leather or metallic, there's certainly a style that will take you from day to night. Below, some of the best pairs to buy for summer 2020 so you can get dressed in two minutes flat, no sweat.
Nine West Mani Strappy Flat Sandals
Pair these strappy sandals with an LBD for a sexy, after-hours look.
Prada Embellished Embroidered Flat Sandals
While these bright, jeweled sandals from Prada aren't ideal for the beach, they are pretty perfect for the city-slicker.
Cole Haan Cole Haan
The heaviness of this sandal's thick ankle strap will give your look more of an edge.
Aqua Women's Lory Flat Strappy Sandals
This strappy, ankle-wrap sandal is a sophisticated take on the '90s toe-ring slide.
Carrie Forbes Naima Woven Raffia Slide Sandals
A raffia sandal is the perfect complement to a breezy sundress.
House of Harlow 1960 Rory Flat in Grey Snake
Python print gives an unexpected twist to a classic silhouette.
Emme Parsons Susan Metallic Leather Sandals
Emme Parsons is known for her timeless sandals and minimal silhouettes. This metallic 'Susan' sandal is one of her signatures and the epitome of understated elegance.
