My Favorite Unexpected Summer Pedicure Color Picks for Fashion-Forward Feet

These shades are made for sandals.

Face Forward Summer Pedicure
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Hannah Baxter's avatar
By
published
in Features

I know they say no feet for free, but when you live in a city like New York, there is no alternative to wearing sandals when it’s 90-plus degrees outside. Who wants to walk around a concrete oven with your toes trapped behind leather loafers or something equally sweat-inducing? After this past week’s increasingly toasty weather, I’m fully aware that my open-toed shoe collection is about to come to the forefront of my closet, which means one crucial thing: it’s time to book a pedicure.

Now, I’m not exactly letting my toenails languish in the off-season, but I don’t prioritize regular appointments at my local salon when I’m wearing sneakers or boots every day. But I’m a beauty editor to my core, and I absolutely cannot stand if my tootsies look busted when I’m wearing my favorite sandals to work or to hang with friends. I also see pedicures as the ideal entry point for testing new seasonal shades to see how they appeal to my nail sensibility. For example, I used to deem red toenails too classic and stuffy—now a tomato red hue is my go-to when I’m feeling overwhelmed by all the polish options, and she never fails me. It’s so chic! There are quite a few fresh summer nail color trends I’m eager to try this season, so keep reading for my top pedicure color picks to sample at your next salon appointment.

Tomato Red

As I said, a red nail is so classic, and the key to making it your own is finding the best shade that feels like you. A slightly orange-y warm red is my favorite for the warmer months, and really helps to accentuate that faux bronze glow.

Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer (step 3) - Red Hot Chili - a Bright Orangey Red. Full Coverage Cream. (0.5 Fl Oz)
Dazzle Dry
Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer (step 3) - Red Hot Chili - a Bright Orangey Red. Full Coverage Cream. (0.5 Fl Oz)

I adore this shade so much, I’m going to need to find the perfect red lipstick to match. Chili pepper nails also sound like a summer nail trend that’s about to pop off, in my humble opinion.

Reds + Oranges Nail Polish - Bordeaux
Essie
Nail Lacquer in Clambake

Get it while you can! The best, best, best summer red is back in stock for a limited time only, and I for one am grabbing as many bottles of this delicious shade as I can.

Yves Klein Blue

Trust me on this—a deep, dreamy blue polish on your toes is so striking, it’s practically its own accessory.

Cobalt Klein
Chillhouse
Forever Wear in Cobalt Klein

I want to wear this stunning cobalt blue polish pedicure after pedicure. Luckily, it lasts so long, I won’t have to touch up at all between appointments.

The Nail Polish +
Addiction Tokyo
The Nail Polish + in Moroccan Blue

This blue is so vibrant and energetic, it’s like a shot of espresso for your toes. I’m obsessed.

Sultry Nude

I don’t always go for nude nails, but there’s something super sexy about a barely-there color in the summer, especially if your feet are a little sun-kissed. It’s the naked nail trend, but for your toes.

Opi Nail Lacquer Do You Take Lei Away? | Opaque Soft Beige Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Vegan, Fast Drying, Streak Free
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Do You Take Lei Away?

This is the ideal ratio of milk to coffee color that all my favorite nude polishes have, and I’m fully reaching for this shade for my next pedi.

Le Vernis
Chanel
Le Vernis in 113 Faussaire

The fashion counterpart to this polish is a slinky little silk slip dress with a strap falling off your shoulder. I want all of that, but for my pedicure.

face forward

(Image credit: Future)

Chocolate Brown

The food-inspired nail trend is still going strong for summer, and my favorite of the bunch is a tasty chocolate brown. It’s absolutely timeless.

J. Hannah Nail Polish – Vegan, Non-Toxic, Cruelty-Free, Gluten-Free, Long Lasting, Usa Made, Black Walnut Color (carob)
J. Hannah
Nail Polish in Carob

Lush, warm, and absolutely delicious, this deep espresso brown is the stuff of all my pedicure dreams. I can’t wait to wear it with my favorite silver sandals all summer long.

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Le Vernis in Faun

The OG brown I’ve worn for years never fails to receive compliments, whether I wear it on my hands or feet throughout the summer.

Moody Navy

Clearly I am a blue pedicure fan, but I can’t leave out my favorite shade! A sexy deep navy polish is the new black for anyone who loves a deep contrast on their toes, which is honestly such a flex when you’re wearing a dainty sandal.

Nail Lacquer - Madeline
Zoya
Nail Lacquer in Madeline

Not too deep and not too bright, this exceptional navy shade is like a low husky drawl from a cute stranger at the bar.

Dior Vernis
Dior
Vernis in Denim

This polish is just perfection. I can’t stop staring at it in the bottle, to the point that I want to display it on my vanity at all times.

Don't gatekeep our newsletters from your friends. Subscribe to Face Forward here.

TOPICS
Hannah Baxter
Hannah Baxter
Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a bi-monthly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸