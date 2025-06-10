My Favorite Unexpected Summer Pedicure Color Picks for Fashion-Forward Feet
These shades are made for sandals.
I know they say no feet for free, but when you live in a city like New York, there is no alternative to wearing sandals when it’s 90-plus degrees outside. Who wants to walk around a concrete oven with your toes trapped behind leather loafers or something equally sweat-inducing? After this past week’s increasingly toasty weather, I’m fully aware that my open-toed shoe collection is about to come to the forefront of my closet, which means one crucial thing: it’s time to book a pedicure.
Now, I’m not exactly letting my toenails languish in the off-season, but I don’t prioritize regular appointments at my local salon when I’m wearing sneakers or boots every day. But I’m a beauty editor to my core, and I absolutely cannot stand if my tootsies look busted when I’m wearing my favorite sandals to work or to hang with friends. I also see pedicures as the ideal entry point for testing new seasonal shades to see how they appeal to my nail sensibility. For example, I used to deem red toenails too classic and stuffy—now a tomato red hue is my go-to when I’m feeling overwhelmed by all the polish options, and she never fails me. It’s so chic! There are quite a few fresh summer nail color trends I’m eager to try this season, so keep reading for my top pedicure color picks to sample at your next salon appointment.
Tomato Red
As I said, a red nail is so classic, and the key to making it your own is finding the best shade that feels like you. A slightly orange-y warm red is my favorite for the warmer months, and really helps to accentuate that faux bronze glow.
I adore this shade so much, I’m going to need to find the perfect red lipstick to match. Chili pepper nails also sound like a summer nail trend that’s about to pop off, in my humble opinion.
Yves Klein Blue
Trust me on this—a deep, dreamy blue polish on your toes is so striking, it’s practically its own accessory.
Sultry Nude
I don’t always go for nude nails, but there’s something super sexy about a barely-there color in the summer, especially if your feet are a little sun-kissed. It’s the naked nail trend, but for your toes.
Chocolate Brown
The food-inspired nail trend is still going strong for summer, and my favorite of the bunch is a tasty chocolate brown. It’s absolutely timeless.
Moody Navy
Clearly I am a blue pedicure fan, but I can’t leave out my favorite shade! A sexy deep navy polish is the new black for anyone who loves a deep contrast on their toes, which is honestly such a flex when you’re wearing a dainty sandal.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Don't gatekeep our newsletters from your friends. Subscribe to Face Forward here.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a bi-monthly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.
-
This Unexpected Color Combo Gets Gigi Hadid's Stamp of Approval
If she can do it, so can you.
-
My Hack for Chic Summer Outfits Starts With These Non-Basic Tops
28 under-$50 picks from H&M and Zara to instantly upgrade your look.
-
The Cult Boho Labels Defining the Trend
Floaty hems, art-school crochet, and festival-ready prints.
-
You'll Be Raking in the Compliments With These Summer Nail Colors in Your Rotation
28 polishes our editor swears by for the season.
-
My Head-to-Toe Exfoliating Routine for Baby Soft Skin
Say goodbye to flakes, dullness, and doing the most.
-
Natalie Portman's Grungy Manicure Is So Anti-Summer—And I'm Here for It
A moody statement.
-
Here’s How I Get My Signature Bold, Fluffy Brows
Thicker, fuller eyebrows, right this way.
-
5 Summer Nail Colors for Your Next Manicure Appointment
Summer is coming.
-
Emma Stone’s Latest Manicure Proves That Red Is the New Neutral
It's the new neutral.
-
The 2025 Met Gala Beauty Looks Were Even Better at the After-Parties
The behind-the-scenes hair and makeup we missed on the navy carpet.
-
Everyone Needs a Bad Bitch Lipstick in Their Makeup Collection
Hot girl certified.