My Favorite Unexpected Summer Pedicure Color Picks for Fashion-Forward Feet

I know they say no feet for free, but when you live in a city like New York, there is no alternative to wearing sandals when it’s 90-plus degrees outside. Who wants to walk around a concrete oven with your toes trapped behind leather loafers or something equally sweat-inducing? After this past week’s increasingly toasty weather, I’m fully aware that my open-toed shoe collection is about to come to the forefront of my closet, which means one crucial thing: it’s time to book a pedicure.

Now, I’m not exactly letting my toenails languish in the off-season, but I don’t prioritize regular appointments at my local salon when I’m wearing sneakers or boots every day. But I’m a beauty editor to my core, and I absolutely cannot stand if my tootsies look busted when I’m wearing my favorite sandals to work or to hang with friends. I also see pedicures as the ideal entry point for testing new seasonal shades to see how they appeal to my nail sensibility. For example, I used to deem red toenails too classic and stuffy—now a tomato red hue is my go-to when I’m feeling overwhelmed by all the polish options, and she never fails me. It’s so chic! There are quite a few fresh summer nail color trends I’m eager to try this season, so keep reading for my top pedicure color picks to sample at your next salon appointment.

Tomato Red

As I said, a red nail is so classic, and the key to making it your own is finding the best shade that feels like you. A slightly orange-y warm red is my favorite for the warmer months, and really helps to accentuate that faux bronze glow.

Dazzle Dry Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer (step 3) - Red Hot Chili - a Bright Orangey Red. Full Coverage Cream. (0.5 Fl Oz) $22 at Amazon I adore this shade so much, I’m going to need to find the perfect red lipstick to match. Chili pepper nails also sound like a summer nail trend that’s about to pop off, in my humble opinion. Essie Nail Lacquer in Clambake $10 at Ulta Get it while you can! The best, best, best summer red is back in stock for a limited time only, and I for one am grabbing as many bottles of this delicious shade as I can.

Yves Klein Blue

Trust me on this—a deep, dreamy blue polish on your toes is so striking, it’s practically its own accessory.

Chillhouse Forever Wear in Cobalt Klein $12 at Chillhouse I want to wear this stunning cobalt blue polish pedicure after pedicure. Luckily, it lasts so long, I won’t have to touch up at all between appointments. Addiction Tokyo The Nail Polish + in Moroccan Blue $19 at Addiction Tokyo This blue is so vibrant and energetic, it’s like a shot of espresso for your toes. I’m obsessed.

Sultry Nude

I don’t always go for nude nails, but there’s something super sexy about a barely-there color in the summer, especially if your feet are a little sun-kissed. It’s the naked nail trend, but for your toes.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Do You Take Lei Away? $11.99 at Amazon This is the ideal ratio of milk to coffee color that all my favorite nude polishes have, and I’m fully reaching for this shade for my next pedi. Chanel Le Vernis in 113 Faussaire $33 at Chanel The fashion counterpart to this polish is a slinky little silk slip dress with a strap falling off your shoulder. I want all of that, but for my pedicure.

Chocolate Brown

The food-inspired nail trend is still going strong for summer, and my favorite of the bunch is a tasty chocolate brown. It’s absolutely timeless.

J. Hannah Nail Polish in Carob $22 at Amazon Lush, warm, and absolutely delicious, this deep espresso brown is the stuff of all my pedicure dreams. I can’t wait to wear it with my favorite silver sandals all summer long. CHANEL Le Vernis in Faun $33 at Chanel The OG brown I’ve worn for years never fails to receive compliments, whether I wear it on my hands or feet throughout the summer.

Moody Navy

Clearly I am a blue pedicure fan, but I can’t leave out my favorite shade! A sexy deep navy polish is the new black for anyone who loves a deep contrast on their toes, which is honestly such a flex when you’re wearing a dainty sandal.

Zoya Nail Lacquer in Madeline $12 at Ulta Not too deep and not too bright, this exceptional navy shade is like a low husky drawl from a cute stranger at the bar. Dior Vernis in Denim $32 at Dior This polish is just perfection. I can’t stop staring at it in the bottle, to the point that I want to display it on my vanity at all times.

