A traditional garment of the Middle East, a caftan can be worked into an everyday wardrobe with ease. The caftan has a free-spirited ethos that feels equal parts luxurious and liberating—and and the benefits are twofold when you wear one in the peak of the summer heat. A favorite among fashion icons like André Leon Talley, the Olsens, and Rihanna, we've seen editors, designers, and even politicians opting for the ethereal caftan in place of the ubiquitous sundress. Elizabeth Taylor—often regarded as the caftan queen—loved the glamorous robe silhouette so much, she decided to marry Richard Burton in a tie-dye and embroidered feather version. Invest in a caftan for future music festivals, dressy social obligations, or to strut down city streets. Ahead, we've got 17 for you to choose from.

COS Tie-Dye Caftan $395.00 at cosstores.com Pockets reign in this bold tie-dye caftan that's hand-painted using Indian ink dyes.

Mango Floral Print Kimono $54.99 at mango.com Pair this caftan with the matching pants for a head-to-toe look.

Zara Printed Caftan Dress $119.00 at zara.com Throw on a belt and a heel and consider this your night out caftan.

H&M Embroidered Kaftan Dress $59.99 at hm.com This-light-as-a-feather dress is crafted from airy cotton fabric, ideal for heat waves or beach days.

LemLem Striped Caftan $295.00 at net-a-porter.com This handmade caftan was crafted by local artisans in Ethiopia from lightweight cotton-blend gauze.

Carolina K Vall Caftan $385.00 at carolinak.com This floral flowing caftan looks good and does good. As part of Carolina K's Zero Waste collection, it's crafted from what would be otherwise discarded, dead stock fabric.

Mara Hoffman Cinzia Dress $295.00 at marahoffman.com The minimalist A-line silhouette is slightly sheer, making it the ideal layering piece for bathing suits or styled open with a tank and biker shorts.

Pippa Holt Striped Cotton Robe $725.00 at net-a-porter.com Pippa Holt's limited quantity caftans take three weeks and one month to craft. This piece was woven on a traditional loom by artisans in Mexico.

Tory Burch Stephanie Striped Beach Caftan $458 at bergdorfgoodman.com Subtle floral trim and an all-over striped print is effortlessly chic for garden parties and summer luncheons.

La Vie Style House Floral Caftan $650.00 at Matches Fashion Win best-dressed guest at wedding obligations with this red and pink floral caftan.

Wales Bonner Kingston Striped Wool Caftan Dress $1240.00 at bergdorfgoodman.com This earth tone maxi length caftan will be your new go-to. Layer it with gold necklaces and pop on a trendy flatform.

Alexis Embroidered Linen Maxi Robe Caftan $325.00 at modaoperandi.com Embroidered florals make this feminine caftan a tried-and-true investment for all of your future vacay wardrobes.

Eres Printed Silk Robe $1625.00 at net-a-porter.com This floral robe caftan will transport you to the tropics. Accessorize it with a wicker bag and a bucket hat.

Frances Valentine Veracruz Caftan Dress $698 at francesvalentine.com There's no need to wear jewelry with this peacock embroidered caftan dress.

Studio 189 Lola Hand-Batik Long Kimono $525.00 at Studio 189 Lola Hand-Batik Long Kimono Make a grand entrance with this batik print, floor length caftan. Not sure how to rock it? Style it over a slip dress.