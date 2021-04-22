17 Caftan Dresses That'll Be Your No-Brainer Summer Uniform
Easy, breezy!
By Sara Holzman published
A traditional garment of the Middle East, a caftan can be worked into an everyday wardrobe with ease. The caftan has a free-spirited ethos that feels equal parts luxurious and liberating—and and the benefits are twofold when you wear one in the peak of the summer heat. A favorite among fashion icons like André Leon Talley, the Olsens, and Rihanna, we've seen editors, designers, and even politicians opting for the ethereal caftan in place of the ubiquitous sundress. Elizabeth Taylor—often regarded as the caftan queen—loved the glamorous robe silhouette so much, she decided to marry Richard Burton in a tie-dye and embroidered feather version. Invest in a caftan for future music festivals, dressy social obligations, or to strut down city streets. Ahead, we've got 17 for you to choose from.
COS Tie-Dye Caftan
Pockets reign in this bold tie-dye caftan that's hand-painted using Indian ink dyes.
H&M Embroidered Kaftan Dress
This-light-as-a-feather dress is crafted from airy cotton fabric, ideal for heat waves or beach days.
LemLem Striped Caftan
This handmade caftan was crafted by local artisans in Ethiopia from lightweight cotton-blend gauze.
Carolina K Vall Caftan
This floral flowing caftan looks good and does good. As part of Carolina K's Zero Waste collection, it's crafted from what would be otherwise discarded, dead stock fabric.
Mara Hoffman Cinzia Dress
The minimalist A-line silhouette is slightly sheer, making it the ideal layering piece for bathing suits or styled open with a tank and biker shorts.
Pippa Holt Striped Cotton Robe
Pippa Holt's limited quantity caftans take three weeks and one month to craft. This piece was woven on a traditional loom by artisans in Mexico.
Tory Burch Stephanie Striped Beach Caftan
Subtle floral trim and an all-over striped print is effortlessly chic for garden parties and summer luncheons.
La Vie Style House Floral Caftan
Win best-dressed guest at wedding obligations with this red and pink floral caftan.
Wales Bonner Kingston Striped Wool Caftan Dress
This earth tone maxi length caftan will be your new go-to. Layer it with gold necklaces and pop on a trendy flatform.
Alexis Embroidered Linen Maxi Robe Caftan
Embroidered florals make this feminine caftan a tried-and-true investment for all of your future vacay wardrobes.
Eres Printed Silk Robe
This floral robe caftan will transport you to the tropics. Accessorize it with a wicker bag and a bucket hat.
Frances Valentine Veracruz Caftan Dress
There's no need to wear jewelry with this peacock embroidered caftan dress.
Studio 189 Lola Hand-Batik Long Kimono
Make a grand entrance with this batik print, floor length caftan. Not sure how to rock it? Style it over a slip dress.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
