Meghan Markle's Favorite Jewelry Brand Is Having a Sale Right Now
An affordable jewelry line that happens to be one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands? Check, check. Since 2008, Missoma has been making beautiful jewelry that you can wear all day, every day. Even better news? The brand is currently taking up to 50 percent off select necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. So, whether you want to dress up your sweats for your next Zoom call or save your pieces for when you're allowed to be around people again, now's the time to restock your jewelry box. Shop our favorite styles from the sale, below.
$162
$106
Bring some good vibes to 2020 with Missoma's Amulet necklace. This style features symbols of empowerment, creativity and confidence within oneself or others, which we could all use right about now.
$97
$69
This simple, sleek bracelet can look good with just about anything. If you want to give it a personal touch, Missoma offers complimentary engraving. Go ahead, add your initials or a sweet message.
$136
$96
You can never have too many statement earrings. Decked out with small moonstones, this pair will instantly dress up a simple T-shirt and jeans. (Or, more realistically, your sweatpants.)
$143
$108
This chunky link bracelet screams retro in all of the right ways. In fact, it looks like something you'd find in your cool aunt's jewelry box.
$59
$30
Found: A dainty silver ring that strikes a balance between subtle and statement.
$127
$64
It's written in the stars: You need these earrings in your life. This pave set is suitable for both Zoom happy hours and that string of postponed weddings.
$103
$52
Pro tip: Have your initials etched into this signet ring and it'll basically look like a family heirloom.
$78
$51
It doesn't matter if you wear it solo or layer it under a lariat necklace, this orb style chain is poised to become a jewelry box staple.
$91
$64
This pair of huggies might be small, but pave detailing makes a big statement. Finished in a subtle rose gold, these earrings are a welcomed break from silver or traditional yellow gold.
$77
$39
Looking for a place to stow your valuables? This pouch is easy to spot in a carry-on or purse and will keep your jewels safe.
