30 Engagement Gifts They'll Actually Want

Go-to gifts for the happy couple.

While many wedding celebrations have been postponed, the current state of affairs hasn't hindered people from popping the question. Make no mistake, making it official at home can be just as celebratory and happy an occasion as long-planned proposals that would have involved travel and surprise gatherings. And a new engagement begs the question: What should you send to the newly minted fiancées? If you're not beholden to a wedding registry, consider something that will bring joy, accessorize the home, or help facilitate some much-needed time away. Ahead, we've got 28 great gifts to choose from.

Hill House Home Sisi Silk Pillowcase

Hill House Home Sisi Silk Pillowcase

Most Luxurious

Getting great sleep is crucial to planning the big day. These "his" and "hers" silk pillowcases work miracles on your hair and skin.

Dear Annabelle Flourish Notecards

Dear Annabelle Flourish Notecards

Best Personalized Gift

Give the classic couple customized notecards engraved with their initials.

Edie Parker Mrs. Clutch

Edie Parker Mrs. Clutch

Group Gift

Inspired by love notes, this artisan made clutch is crafted from 100% hand-poured acrylic, perfect for the bride's pre-wedding festivities or as a statement accessory on the day of.

Augarten Wien Bread Roll Porcelain Box by Augarten Wien

Augarten Wien Bread Roll Porcelain Box by Augarten Wien

Most Quirky

What do you get that quirky couple who has just about everything? How about this bread roll porcelain box?

Roam Luggage The Jaunt

Roam Luggage The Jaunt

Group Gift

Give a jet-setting couple the chance to create their own luggage with a fully customizable color palette. 

Tom Dixen Swirl Stepped Bookends: Set of 2

Tom Dixen Swirl Stepped Bookends: Set of 2

For Bookworms

Give a well-read couple these sculpture-like bookends that double as candle stick holders for entertaining and date night.

The New York Times Anniversary Book

The New York Times Anniversary Book

Most Unique

Curate a leather bound book with the top 80 New York Times front news articles throughout the history of that day.

Shop It Tsar Imperial Ossetra Caviar

Shop It Tsar Imperial Ossetra Caviar

Tsar Imperial Ossetra Caviar

The engagement of your close friend or family member calls for celebration. Give the couple with a sophisticated palette a mouth watering tin of Petrossian caviar.

The Sill Hoya Heart Plant

The Sill Hoya Heart Plant

Most Adorable

Flowers are great, but with a little TLC, this adorable heart shaped house plant will last forever.

Mark and Graham Lucite Ice Bucket

Mark and Graham Lucite Ice Bucket

Most Practical

While everyone is showering them with bottles of champagne, send along something to keep it cool—a.k.a. this monogrammed acrylic ice bucket.

Michael Aram Calla Lily Cake Knife and Server Set

Michael Aram Calla Lily Cake Knife and Server Set

For the Wedding

Help them cut the cake in style with this calla lily inspired serving set.

Compartes Gourmet Chocolate Truffles Gift Box

Compartes Gourmet Chocolate Truffles Gift Box

Most Delicious

Chocolate is always a good idea, especially these ganache truffles that look almost too good to eat.

Cultiver Linen Duvet Cover Set in Fawn

Cultiver Linen Duvet Cover Set in Fawn

Most Cozy

Homebodies will agree that there's nothing more luxurious than a great set of bedding to cozy up in. Give them this 100 percent linen duvet set that will complement any color scheme.

Cottonna 100% Turkish Cotton PeshTerry Bathrobe

Cottonna 100% Turkish Cotton PeshTerry Bathrobe

For Homebodies

Gift your newly engaged pals a pair of these ultra soft Turkish cotton robes. They may never leave the house again.

Custom Monogram Gift Certificate

Custom Monogram Gift Certificate

Prettiest Invitations 

Talented illustrator Jill Delavan will work with the new couple to create a customized crest for use on invitations, thank you cards, stationary, and more. It's the gift that keeps on giving. 

kate spade Double Frame

kate spade Double Frame

Most Sentimental

This silver-plated frame will elevate any corner of the house, while showcasing two special moments.

Getaway Gift Cards

Getaway Gift Cards

For Hikers

Help them unplug from the daily grind with a night or weekend away in one of Getaway's tiny cabins surrounded by nature. 

Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume I: 50th Anniversary Edition: A Cookbook

Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume I: 50th Anniversary Edition: A Cookbook

For the Chefs 

Domestic bliss will be even sweeter when they master a beef bourguignon for dinner. Custom Tag: For the Chefs 

Hurom HZ Slow Juicer

Hurom HZ Slow Juicer

For the Health Nuts 

This easy to use juicer will help kickstart the new couple's happy, healthy life together. It can also double as a wedding gift.

Smythson Set of two Panama Wedding and Honeymoon Planner textured-leather notebooks

Smythson Set of two Panama Wedding and Honeymoon Planner textured-leather notebooks

For Wedding Planning

Help them stay organized with these chic, gilt-edged wedding and honeymoon planners. 

Seedlip Seedlip Cocktail Mix Trio Gift Set

Seedlip Seedlip Cocktail Mix Trio Gift Set

For the Sober Couple

Seedlip's non-alcoholic spirit is the perfect alternative way to toast the newly engaged couple. 

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Expandable Large Nylon Travel Bag

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Expandable Large Nylon Travel Bag

For the Jet-Setters 

A sleek unisex weekender bag will serve up style on short and long getaways. Plus, it's roomy enough to pack for two.

MoMA Design Store Set of Six Geo Stacking Coasters

MoMA Design Store Set of Six Geo Stacking Coasters

For the Hosts 

Help them keep their new tables safe from stains with this adorable set of stackable coasters.   

Copper Chef Cookware 9-Pc. Round Pan Set

Copper Chef Cookware 9-Pc. Round Pan Set

For Domestic Couples 

Turn their kitchen into a chic french brasserie with this copper pot set.  

Williams Sonoma Wedding Day Toasting Flutes, Set of 2

Williams Sonoma Wedding Day Toasting Flutes, Set of 2

To Toast 

Once they've got a date set, gift them these champagne flutes to commemorate the day.  

Nambe Harmony 3-Piece Salad Set

Nambe Harmony 3-Piece Salad Set

For the Vegan 

Now they can serve up their salads in style with this three-piece bowl.

Uncommon Goods Wedding Keepsake Library

Uncommon Goods Wedding Keepsake Library

For the Organizers

This wedding keepsake book set is stunning and practical because it keeps everything safe, all in one place. Instead of storing their invites, photos, and other keepsakes in different areas of the attic, the happy couple just has to pull out this one kit. 

UncommonGoods Smart Garden Grow Kit

UncommonGoods Smart Garden Grow Kit

For the Gardners

Give them the gift of fresh herbs whenever they need them with this at-home gardening kit. Choose from basil, strawberry, parsley, or mini tomatoes so that they always have something growing in their kitchen.  

Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

