Every time I purchase leather leggings, I think of that episode of Friends where Ross struggles to get out of his leather pants. For those whose interests were piqued when I said "leather leggings," you'll be pleased to know there are a variety of options out there, from budget-friendly selections to the luxe and leather leggings in animal print and other colors. These bottoms are as versatile as your black skinny jeans and more elevated than your average athelsiure cotton leggings. Leather leggings can be dressed up or down, depending on your mood, and transition well from day to night. They're a good alternative to sweats while you WFH, too. Once your order is on the way, check out how to style your leggings here.

Spanx Quilted Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx Quilted Faux Leather Leggings

The Quilted Legging

A little design goes a long way when it comes to plain black leggings. Here, the quilted pattern around the knees makes the leggings a fit for both casual and slightly dressier looks when paired with a leather jacket, cute top, and heel boots.

Zara Extra Long Faux Leather Leggings

Zara Extra Long Faux Leather Leggings

The Extra Long Legging

For the tall gals out there, these high-waisted leggings come in an extra long length. You can style the bottoms with a leather blazer and knit bralette or simply wear under an oversize tee with combat boots.

Calzedonia Leather-Look Leggings With Detail at the Waist

Calzedonia Leather-Look Leggings With Detail at the Waist

The Pants-Like Pair 

These leggings have a fold-over waistband to give them a faux pants-like look. Tuck in your top to show off this detail and then cover up with a long cashmere cardigan for the perfect work-from-home winter outfit.

Joseph Stretch Leather Leggings

Joseph Stretch Leather Leggings

The Red Leggings

Looking to inject a little color into your life? Go with this wine-colored pair of leggings. The designer bottoms are usually $1k plus, so the price is a steal right now. 

SPRWMN High-Waist Leggings

SPRWMN High-Waist Leggings

The High-Waist Legging

You want your leggings to act like skinny jeans a.k.a. it should suck everything in. Enter these high-waist options that have a clean and sleek look.

BLANKNYC High Waist Faux Leather Leggings

BLANKNYC High Waist Faux Leather Leggings

The Seam Legging

This pair of leggings has a faux-leather finish and center seams that act as an eye-catching detail down the legs. They're cool but casual enough to wear every day.

Spanx Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings

The Side Stripe Legging

The side stripes give this legging a sporty feel when it comes to all your athleisure outfits. Rock with your favorite winter sweater or chunky sneakers.

Yummie Nancy Faux Leather Shaping Leggings

Yummie Nancy Faux Leather Shaping Leggings

The Animal Print Legging

While everyone else is wearing black leggings, you prefer a pair of animal print bottoms to make a statement in. This legging is daring and cool, ensuring your fashion game always comes out on top.

AllSaints Cora Faux Leather Leggings

AllSaints Cora Faux Leather Leggings

Cora Faux Leather Leggings

To wash or not to wash? Luckily this leather legging can be laundered with the rest of your machine-washable clothing, so go ahead and toss it in. You'll end up washing this often given how much you wear it while WFH.

Wilfred Free Faux Leather Legging

Wilfred Free Faux Leather Legging

The Brown Legging

Made from vegan leather from Japan, this legging will be the most stretchy and supply you've ever felt. It'll contour and highlight all your curves.

Michael Michael Kors Faux Leather Leggings

Michael Michael Kors Faux Leather Leggings

The Stretch Waist Legging

This mid-rise legging is a good in-between for those who dislike the high-waist fit, but aren't necessarily looking for bottoms that show off your underwear. The fitted bottoms feature an elasticated waistband and stitched panels. 

Zara Faux Leather Leggings

Zara Faux Leather Leggings

The Belted Legging

This pair of leggings can almost double as leather pants because of the adjustable strap at the waist (think of it as a belt) and the front/back striping design. If you were to go into the office now, these would totally pass as real pants.

H&M Faux Leather Leggings

H&M Faux Leather Leggings

The Budget-Friendly Legging

Leather leggings intrigue you, but you're not quite sure if you love them yet. Start off with a budget-friendly pair like this one from H&M and go from there.

J Brand + Elsa Hosk Friday Belted Stretch Leather Leggings

J Brand + Elsa Hosk Friday Belted Stretch Leather Leggings

The Belted Leather Legging

Model Elsa Hosk has the most amazing style, which she often documents on Instagram, so channel some of her fashionable energy in this belted pair of leather leggings. The tailored fit will hug your body.

Tagoo Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Pants

Tagoo Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Pants

The Amazon Leather Legging

The next time you're about to Prime something, add a pair of leggings to your checkout cart. This one has over 4.9k ratings and four solid yellow stars.

ASOS Design Curve Leather Legging

ASOS Design Curve Leather Legging

The Curvy Legging

If you have extra curves and can't find leggings that show them off the best, turn your attention to this pair by ASOS Curve. They're high rise, have an elasticated waist, and a body-conscious fit.

