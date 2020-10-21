Every time I purchase leather leggings, I think of that episode of Friends where Ross struggles to get out of his leather pants. For those whose interests were piqued when I said "leather leggings," you'll be pleased to know there are a variety of options out there, from budget-friendly selections to the luxe and leather leggings in animal print and other colors. These bottoms are as versatile as your black skinny jeans and more elevated than your average athelsiure cotton leggings. Leather leggings can be dressed up or down, depending on your mood, and transition well from day to night. They're a good alternative to sweats while you WFH, too. Once your order is on the way, check out how to style your leggings here.