The Best Leather Leggings, From Faux Leather to Budget-Friendly Options
Versatile and cool, our picks of the best leather leggings for women in 2021 include real and faux leather pairs from Spanx, Zara, and more.
By Marina Liao published
Every time I purchase leather leggings, I think of that episode of Friends where Ross struggles to get out of his leather pants. For those whose interests were piqued when I said "leather leggings," you'll be pleased to know there are a variety of options out there, from budget-friendly selections to the luxe and leather leggings in animal print and other colors. These bottoms are as versatile as your black skinny jeans and more elevated than your average athelsiure cotton leggings. Leather leggings can be dressed up or down, depending on your mood, and transition well from day to night. They're a good alternative to sweats while you WFH, too. Once your order is on the way, check out how to style your leggings here.
Spanx Quilted Faux Leather Leggings
The Quilted Legging
A little design goes a long way when it comes to plain black leggings. Here, the quilted pattern around the knees makes the leggings a fit for both casual and slightly dressier looks when paired with a leather jacket, cute top, and heel boots.
Zara Extra Long Faux Leather Leggings
The Extra Long Legging
For the tall gals out there, these high-waisted leggings come in an extra long length. You can style the bottoms with a leather blazer and knit bralette or simply wear under an oversize tee with combat boots.
Calzedonia Leather-Look Leggings With Detail at the Waist
The Pants-Like Pair
These leggings have a fold-over waistband to give them a faux pants-like look. Tuck in your top to show off this detail and then cover up with a long cashmere cardigan for the perfect work-from-home winter outfit.
Joseph Stretch Leather Leggings
The Red Leggings
Looking to inject a little color into your life? Go with this wine-colored pair of leggings. The designer bottoms are usually $1k plus, so the price is a steal right now.
SPRWMN High-Waist Leggings
The High-Waist Legging
You want your leggings to act like skinny jeans a.k.a. it should suck everything in. Enter these high-waist options that have a clean and sleek look.
BLANKNYC High Waist Faux Leather Leggings
The Seam Legging
This pair of leggings has a faux-leather finish and center seams that act as an eye-catching detail down the legs. They're cool but casual enough to wear every day.
Spanx Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings
The Side Stripe Legging
The side stripes give this legging a sporty feel when it comes to all your athleisure outfits. Rock with your favorite winter sweater or chunky sneakers.
Yummie Nancy Faux Leather Shaping Leggings
The Animal Print Legging
While everyone else is wearing black leggings, you prefer a pair of animal print bottoms to make a statement in. This legging is daring and cool, ensuring your fashion game always comes out on top.
AllSaints Cora Faux Leather Leggings
Cora Faux Leather Leggings
To wash or not to wash? Luckily this leather legging can be laundered with the rest of your machine-washable clothing, so go ahead and toss it in. You'll end up washing this often given how much you wear it while WFH.
Wilfred Free Faux Leather Legging
The Brown Legging
Made from vegan leather from Japan, this legging will be the most stretchy and supply you've ever felt. It'll contour and highlight all your curves.
Michael Michael Kors Faux Leather Leggings
The Stretch Waist Legging
This mid-rise legging is a good in-between for those who dislike the high-waist fit, but aren't necessarily looking for bottoms that show off your underwear. The fitted bottoms feature an elasticated waistband and stitched panels.
Zara Faux Leather Leggings
The Belted Legging
This pair of leggings can almost double as leather pants because of the adjustable strap at the waist (think of it as a belt) and the front/back striping design. If you were to go into the office now, these would totally pass as real pants.
H&M Faux Leather Leggings
The Budget-Friendly Legging
Leather leggings intrigue you, but you're not quite sure if you love them yet. Start off with a budget-friendly pair like this one from H&M and go from there.
J Brand + Elsa Hosk Friday Belted Stretch Leather Leggings
The Belted Leather Legging
Model Elsa Hosk has the most amazing style, which she often documents on Instagram, so channel some of her fashionable energy in this belted pair of leather leggings. The tailored fit will hug your body.
Tagoo Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Pants
The Amazon Leather Legging
The next time you're about to Prime something, add a pair of leggings to your checkout cart. This one has over 4.9k ratings and four solid yellow stars.
ASOS Design Curve Leather Legging
The Curvy Legging
If you have extra curves and can't find leggings that show them off the best, turn your attention to this pair by ASOS Curve. They're high rise, have an elasticated waist, and a body-conscious fit.
-
Looking for a Feel-Good Romance? Read 'The Fastest Way to Fall'
"The slow burn pining, tension, and steam had me blushing."
By Marie Claire
-
Nicole Kidman Shuts Down "Sexist" Question About Tom Cruise
We 100% understand her frustration.
By Caitlin Morton
-
"Emily in Paris" Fans Want Kim Cattrall to Make a Samantha Jones Cameo
The crossover the world needs right now.
By Caitlin Morton
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla