Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 is officially here. It's full of covetable loungewear and epic gift ideas, but most importantly, this year's list champions small businesses and businesses owned by people of color. As the legend herself put it in her letter on OprahMag.com: "...This year, there's a special twist. Because so many people want to support Black lives any way they can, we've found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated, because we believe Black lives—and Black businesses—matter. So for 2020, most of my Favorite Things are from Black-owned or -led companies." Of the 70 brands included this year, 50 are BIPOC-owned.

They say the best gifts are the ones you'd want for yourself, and after seeing how many chic and cozy fashion finds are included this year, I can confirm that this holds true with Oprah's Favorite Things 2020. Ahead, Oprah-approved fashion gifts to treat your loved ones and yourself to at every price point.

A Winter Hat 1. Grace Eleyae Mustard Slouchy Warm Slap potato There's no shortage of cute beanies out there, but Grace Eleyae's creations stand out for their satin lining, which helps protect hair and retain moisture. As described on the brand's site, Grace Eleyae's goal is "to take the sweat out of your morning routine by offering protective hair accessories that are fashionable and functional." (Editor's note: If you haven't heard of the brand before, I highly recommend perusing through their site or Amazon page as they have affordable, unisex options certain to please anyone on your shopping list.)

cashmere cardigan 2. Alpine Cashmere 100% Cashmere Casual Hoodie $298 at Amazon There's casual loungewear, and then there's this Oprah-approved "casual" (but luxe) cashmere hoodie that pairs well with just about everything. This makes for a gift that's certain to be utilized this winter and enjoyed for years to come.

An Initial Ring 3. BYCHARI Gold-Filled Initial Ring $60 at Amazon $60 at Amazon $60 at Amazon Chari Cuthbert's eponymous fine jewelry famously created the VOTE necklace Michelle Obama wore when she delivered her powerful speech at the 2020 DNC. Earning the honor of being one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2020, this gold filled ring from Cuthbert's label is dripping in minimalist appeal.

A Pair of Waterproof Sneakers 4. Sorel Kinetic™ Conquest Boot $159.95 at Amazon $164.95 at Backcountry.com $159.95 at Amazon Behold, a pair of waterproof sneakers that are practical and chic in equal measure. Not only will these keep toes from freezing in the rain and snow, but also they have traction that makes them well-suited for hikes (especially the ones where you'd maybe like to try and get a good outdoorsy 'gram).

An on-Trend Bag 5. Telfar Medium Shopping Bag $202.00 at Telfar Telfar's beloved shopping bags were already famous for selling out in a matter of minutes even before they earned a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things List this year. Keep an eye out for when they come back in stock.

winter parka 6. Lands' End WMS Expedition Down Parka $135.73 at amazon.com A warm winter coat is a must now that temps are beginning to take a dip. This 100% waterproof parka features 600 fill down insulation, which is to say that this jacket will have you more than covered come snowstorms and freezing cold days. 6 other colors are available as well in sizes XS through 3X. Petite and tall sizing is even offered too.

A Pair of Fuzzy Slippers 7. Twelve AM Co. So Good - Fluffy Slippers $48 at Amazon $48 at Amazon $48 at Amazon There are your regular fuzzy slippers, and then are these fuzzy slippers from Twelve AM Co. They come in a few different colors and are perfect for wearing around the house.

A Set of Earrings 8. Stella & Haas 'Tis The Season Huggie Set $0.00 at amazon.com Per Oprahmag.com, Stella & Haas founder Jenni Kaufusi says her goal is for her jewelry brand to be a place for all, ensuring inclusivity and representation for her customers. Here, a gorgeous trio of baroque pearl and gold plated huggies.

A Winter Coat 9. 32 DEGREES Women's Ultra-Light Down Long Packable Jacket $130 at Amazon $129 at Amazon $130 at Amazon Oprah isn't the only person who loves this jacket; Amazon reviewers are also obsessed. Warm enough to wear into the mid-30s while barely taking up any space in a suitcase or closet, it's a smart essential for anyone's winter wardrobe. As one reviewer raved: "It is down feather, and super lightweight, and veryyy well made..." The jacket comes in sixes XS through 3X in a total of 12 colors.

A Tote Bag 10. Rayo and Honey Tote Bag $45 at Amazon $50 at Amazon $50 at Amazon It's hard to pick a favorite quote from Brooklyn-based Rayo and Honey's line of tote bags. Large enough to carry an impressive amount of groceries in or picnic supplies, this is a thoughtful gift for any literary lover or explorer on your list alike.

A Pair of Leggings 11. ICONI Women's Seamless High-Waisted Legging $45 at Amazon $45 at Amazon $45 at Amazon We're all living in leggings these days, which is why this super comfy-looking pair from Black-owned brand Iconi is a can't-miss deal for $45. Featuring a supportive waistband and seamless design, these will be able to take you from virtual yoga classes to watching Netflix in bed with ease.

A Cozy Hoodie 12. Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie $60 at Amazon $60 at Amazon $60 at Amazon Just in case your quarantine tie-dye attempts didn't turn out nearly this cool either (which, ugh), Oprah's List of Favorite Things has you covered. Earning its moniker of Giant Hoodies, this brand makes oversized hoodies that make for cozy and kitschy loungewear.

A Pair of Heart-Shaped Earrings 13. Simone I. Smith Sweetheart Hoops $0.00 at amazon.com I've said it before and I'll say it again, heart-shaped jewelry has had a renaissance since Pam Beasley implied in season 6 of The Office that women wouldn't buy it for themselves. Here, a fun pair of 18kt yellow gold over silver sterling hoops befitting any confident muse.

A Pair of Sweatpants 14. Paskho Women's Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants $148 at Amazon $148 at Amazon $148 at Amazon Listen, I'm normally on the same page about shelling out $168 for sweatpants, it's steep. However, Pashko's Swiss made, moisture-wicking pants differ from the rest in their versatility and durability. Their chic bow closure makes them well-suited for socially distanced hangouts too. Adding this to my cart asap.

A Pair of Slip-On Shoes 15. Ubuntu Life Suede Women's Lamu Mule $120 at Amazon $120 at Amazon $120 at Amazon Handmade in Kenya, proceeds from these chic suede mules go toward the Ubuntu Life Foundation, which strives to provide "pediatric health and special needs education across the region," according to its website. Indigo, mustard, brown, and dusty rose colorways for the shoes are also available.