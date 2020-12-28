Everlane officially kicked off its "Goodbye 2020 Event," where you can save up to 60 percent on the brand's covetable jeans, cashmere sweaters, and more items that deserve your attention. The direct-to-consumer brand is known for a lot of things: its eco-friendly manufacturing process, high-quality materials, timeless silhouette, and transparent prices, to name a few. But its mind-blowing sales? Not so much. Now is a unique opportunity to save big on a variety of this year's top styles. The catch? Items are selling out fast. Find our edit of the best deals worth adding to your cart, below.