Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Everlane Is Saying Goodbye to 2020 With an Epic Sale
We're talking up to 60 percent off leggings, booties, and more.
Everlane officially kicked off its "Goodbye 2020 Event," where you can save up to 60 percent on the brand's covetable jeans, cashmere sweaters, and more items that deserve your attention. The direct-to-consumer brand is known for a lot of things: its eco-friendly manufacturing process, high-quality materials, timeless silhouette, and transparent prices, to name a few. But its mind-blowing sales? Not so much. Now is a unique opportunity to save big on a variety of this year's top styles. The catch? Items are selling out fast. Find our edit of the best deals worth adding to your cart, below.
$198 $138 (30% off)
Remember shoes? If you want to start 2021 on the right foot, splurge on these snakeskin booties.
$98 $49 (50% off)
These cute sneakers are an eco-friendly alternative to your trusty Stan Smiths.
$58 $43 (25% off)
Everlane's Perform Leggings have a compression-like fit, sweat-wicking fabric, and Mother Nature's seal of approval.
$58 $34 (41% off)
If you can believe it, there will likely be a time in 2021 when we have to trade in our beloved sweats for a pair of real pants. Thanks to its elastic waistband, this pair of chinos offers the best of both worlds.
$100 $70 (30% off)
A $70 cashmere sweater might seem too good to be true, but thanks to Everlane's sale, it's a reality. Pro tip: Stock up on a variety of colorways before it goes back to its original price.
$65 $45 (30% off)
In need of some more Zoom tops? Everlane's button mockneck is an upgraded take on your typical T-shirt.
$198 $158 (20% off)
Found: a parka that's warm, stylish, and on sale.
$98 $58 (40% off)
Speaking of bundling up, why not order a new scarf? Everlane's cashmere option will actually make you excited to go outside.
$35 $17 (51% off)
Everyone needs a good bodysuit in their closet. Whether you pair it with jeans, a cute skirt, or cozy leggings, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this piece.
$25 $18 (28% off)
Can a person ever have too many masks? The answer is the limit does not exist.