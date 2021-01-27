No, this is not a drill: Everlane just restocked its sale section. Thanks to the spur-of-the-moment sale, you can score cashmere sweaters, face masks, and new pairs of jeans for up to 60 percent off. Maybe it's the new year mentality—or simply the fact that we're tired of wearing sweatpants every day—but there's something about 2021 that's making us want to get dressed again. So, why not start today? Peruse through our favorite deals from Everlane's sale, below.