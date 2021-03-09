Shopping for a watch can be...intimidating. One must factor in price, size, style—and with a sea of options available, where do you start? If your Rolex dreams are unlikely to come true this year, why not look towards affordable watch brands that make great pieces at an attainable price point? Yes, landing a luxury timepiece is the dream, but as you fantasize about Cartier’s iconic Crash watch, the time only goes by slower. Think about it: Scoring a unique watch without spending more than $200? Sounds like a good deal to me.

While iconic watchmakers set the bar for excellence, smaller and up-and-coming brands are worth keeping an eye on—they're keeping their finger on the pulse of the industry by producing cutting-edge styles that won't break the bank. Check out these watches available from brands we're really getting behind.

Vanna LA Umbra Emerald $175.00 at vanna.la Looking for a brand that challenges the status quo? Vanna does just that. Designed in LA, these pieces strike the balance between elegance and utility with their standout designs.

Breda Jane $3,999 at Musician's Friend Check Amazon Founded by sister-brother duo Shabeena and Amir Beeghani, BREDA had a rich history before becoming its own entity. This family-owned company was founded in 2009, but its roots date back to the '50s, when their grandfather began selling watches in India at a time where the market was bare.

Amalys Josie $129.95 at amalys.com If style isn't enough, knowing that Amalys donates a portion of their proceeds to organizations supporting LGBTQ+ rights and female empowerment should be a reason to shop this brand.

Time Will Tell Watches Clear Olive $90.00 at timewilltellwatches.com I mean, have you ever seen a watch like this? Designed by the late Stewart Unger, this watch exudes individuality. Today, Unger's right-hand woman Stacey Hoover keeps the dream alive by expanding what was originally available in six colors to 25 unique combinations. The clear olive happens to be a favorite, but take a look at the other colors available—you won't be disappointed.

Storm Watches Omie $139.99 at stormwatches.com With self-expression being the driving force behind Storm Watches, there's no need to explain any further why you should take a look at these. I know we thought we'd have flying cars by now, but I'll settle for these futuristic pieces that are anything but conventional.

Digits Watches Stellar Radiance Ring Watch in Gold $85.00 at digitswatch.com

Cluse Féroce Petite $129.00 at us.cluse.com Amsterdam-based brand Cluse has made a name for itself since stepping on to the scene in 2013. Believing that beautiful designs don't require extreme sacrifice, the added blue touch on this piece is the perfect balance between subtle and striking.

Victoria Hyde Oxford Circus Round Mesh Rose Gold Watch $109.00 at victoria-hyde.com How pretty is she? Founder Tian Yao aims to capture the essence of femininity in her watch designs. She's on a quest to dispel the idea that watches were made primarily for men.

Springbreak Watches The Hillendale $79.99 at springbreakwatches.com Pulling inspiration from their community, each watch from this Black-owned brand is an ode to the culture and experiences native to Fayetteville, North Carolina. The result? Vibrant timepieces that will catch anyone's eye.