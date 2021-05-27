Wedding season is in full bloom! Instead of your tried-and-true favorite dress, opt for a sexy and sleek jumpsuit. While this all-in-one piece is largely associated with the '70s (think Halston and Studio 54), jumpsuits aren't specific to one era. Take Paul Poiret's pantaloon gown from the early 1900s, for example, or Pierre Cardin's intergalactic style from the '60s. The jumpsuit was always around, but it truly made its mark on fashion history in the '70s, when it transformed from a practical piece to a staple of disco glamour. And while a quick Pinterest search will make you inclined to run out and buy one, you'll want a formal jumpsuit that's a little less Rod Stewart and a little more appropriate for your friend's wedding. Shop some of our favorites below.

Norma Kamali Low Back Slip Jumpsuit in Black $135.00 at revolve.com Show off a great necklace with this deep-cut jumpsuit from Norma Kamali.

Asos DESIGN Cross Neck Halter Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit $46.00 at us.asos.com The crossed neckline and matching belt on this jumpsuit will make your waist look perfectly cinched.

Self-Portrait Black Sequin Taffeta Jumpsuit $490.00 at self-portrait-studio.com The cropped leg on this look is perfect for showing off a fabulous shoe. And that sequin top!

Diarrablu Salmon Pink Umy Jumpsuit $225.00 at industrieafrica.com This soft blush-colored style is the ideal comfortable-but-cate choice (perfect if you want that extra slice of wedding cake).

Michelle Mason Halter Jumpsuit $795.00 at michellemason.com Your new go-to for a black tie affair. This pure silk style is the perfect sultry pick.

Galvan London Signature Corset Jumpsuit $1495.00 at galvanlondon.com This piece from Galvan London can pull double-duty for a formal wedding and date night.

Mango Wrap Neckline Satin Jumpsuit $99.99 at mango.com Have a beach wedding? Pair this mocha-colored jumpsuit with a pair of gold hoops and strappy flat sandals.