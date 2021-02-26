The Jumpsuit Is the Ultimate One-and-Done Look

The jumpsuit is an effortlessly cool, one-and-done outfit that delivers a chic and finished look each time you throw it on. This must-have addition to your wardrobe has become a tried-and-true styling trick for when you just don't know what to wear.

From sleek renditions that can go up against any of your best date-night dresses to the relaxed and slightly slouchy silhouettes that give your current favorite off-duty look a run for its money, keep scrolling to discover our favorite no-fuss options for spring,

Utilitarian Jumpsuits

Deep pouch pockets lend these jumpsuits a utilitarian vibe. Opt for vibrant colors for a more feminine feel.

ON LEFT: ISABEL MARANT JUMPSUIT, $990; MIDDLE: SALVATORE FERRAGAMO JUMPSUIT, $2,400; TIBI SHOES, $495; ON RIGHT: XULY BET JUMPSUIT, $805 (Image credit: Betina Du Toit )

Strapless Jumpsuits

For a sophisticated alternative this spring, try a strapless jumpsuit with a wide-leg silhouette. Accessorize with an oversized scarf wrapped around your head or knotted around your neck for that perfect vintage touch.

PROENZA SCHOULER JUMPSUIT, $1,990; ECHO SCARF, $85 (Image credit: Betina Du Toit )

Leather Jumpsuits

Make an entrance with an edgy rendition. The leather jumpsuit is the fashion-forward addition your wardrobe is missing.

ON LEFT: CELINE JUMPSUIT, PRICE UPON REQUEST; ON MIDDLE: MAX MARA JUMPSUIT, $1,290; ON RIGHT: HELMUT LANG JUMPSUIT, $1,295 (Image credit: Betina Du Toit )

Little Black Jumpsuits (LBJ)

The LBJ comes in a variety of shapes and silhouettes, assuring you perfect style no matter the season or occasion.

CHANEL JUMPSUIT, $3,700; TIBI SHOES, $495 (Image credit: Betina Du Toit )

See Even More of Our Favorite Jumpsuits

FASHION EDITOR: GAELLE BON / HAIR: SADEKLARDJANE / MAKEUP: YVANE ROCHER / MODELS: GINETTE MENDES AT THE CLAW; WISSEM MOREL-OMARI AT ELITE; OPHÉLIE HIM AT MADEMOISELLE / SET DESIGN: JULIETTE ZAKOWETZ / PRODUCTION:LOUIS2

A version of this story appears in the Spring 2021 issue of Marie Claire.

