The Jumpsuit Is the Ultimate One-and-Done Look

The jumpsuit is an effortlessly cool, one-and-done outfit that delivers a chic and finished look each time you throw it on. This must-have addition to your wardrobe has become a tried-and-true styling trick for when you just don't know what to wear.

From sleek renditions that can go up against any of your best date-night dresses to the relaxed and slightly slouchy silhouettes that give your current favorite off-duty look a run for its money, keep scrolling to discover our favorite no-fuss options for spring,

Utilitarian Jumpsuits

Deep pouch pockets lend these jumpsuits a utilitarian vibe. Opt for vibrant colors for a more feminine feel.

jumpsuits

ON LEFT: ISABEL MARANT JUMPSUIT, $990; MIDDLE: SALVATORE FERRAGAMO JUMPSUIT, $2,400; TIBI SHOES, $495; ON RIGHT: XULY BET JUMPSUIT, $805

(Image credit: Betina Du Toit )

Isabel Marant Etundra Belted Ripstop Jumpsuit

& Other Stories Belted Cropped Corduroy Jumpsuit

LF Markey Danny Longsleeve Boilersuit Red

Everlane The Modern Utility Jumpsuit

Strapless Jumpsuits

For a sophisticated alternative this spring, try a strapless jumpsuit with a wide-leg silhouette. Accessorize with an oversized scarf wrapped around your head or knotted around your neck for that perfect vintage touch.

jumpsuits

PROENZA SCHOULER JUMPSUIT, $1,990; ECHO SCARF, $85

(Image credit: Betina Du Toit )

Halston Strapless Layered Crepe Jumpsuit

Echo Polka Dot Silk Square

NBD Plateau Jumpsuit

LeScarf No. 16

Leather Jumpsuits

Make an entrance with an edgy rendition. The leather jumpsuit is the fashion-forward addition your wardrobe is missing.

jumpsuits

ON LEFT: CELINE JUMPSUIT, PRICE UPON REQUEST; ON MIDDLE: MAX MARA JUMPSUIT, $1,290; ON RIGHT: HELMUT LANG JUMPSUIT, $1,295

(Image credit: Betina Du Toit )

Bottega Veneta Strapless Shirred Glossed-Leather Jumpsuit

Nanushka Ashton Belted Vegan Leather Jumpsuit

Helmut Lang Leather Jumpsuit

Stand Studio Waverly Zipped Faux-Leather Jumpsuit

Little Black Jumpsuits (LBJ)

The LBJ comes in a variety of shapes and silhouettes, assuring you perfect style no matter the season or occasion.

jumpsuits

CHANEL JUMPSUIT, $3,700; TIBI SHOES, $495

(Image credit: Betina Du Toit )

Likely Sleeveless Straight-Leg Jumpsuit

Alice + Olivia Avelina Vegan Leather Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Holzweiler Park Belted Crepe Jumpsuit

Norma Kamali Tie Front All In One Strapless Jumpsuit

See Even More of Our Favorite Jumpsuits

FASHION EDITOR: GAELLE BON / HAIR: SADEKLARDJANE / MAKEUP: YVANE ROCHER / MODELS: GINETTE MENDES AT THE CLAW; WISSEM MOREL-OMARI AT ELITE; OPHÉLIE HIM AT MADEMOISELLE / SET DESIGN: JULIETTE ZAKOWETZ / PRODUCTION:LOUIS2

A version of this story appears in the Spring 2021 issue of Marie Claire.

Taylor Ayers
Taylor Ayers

Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.

