Hey, hi, hello, and welcome back to awards season, where celebrities are returning to the red carpet IRL for the 2021 MTV VMAs at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Doja Cat will host this year's show, which celebrates the best music videos in the biz, and artists like Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Chlöe of Chloe x Halle, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lil Nas X are set to perform throughout the night. Before the show begins, peruse through all of the looks on the 2021 VMAs red carpet, ahead.