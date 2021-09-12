Today's Top Stories
VMAs 2021 Red Carpet: All the Best Looks

new york, new york september 12 olivia rodrigo attends the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by astrid stawiarzwireimage
Astrid Stawiarz

Hey, hi, hello, and welcome back to awards season, where celebrities are returning to the red carpet IRL for the 2021 MTV VMAs at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Doja Cat will host this year's show, which celebrates the best music videos in the biz, and artists like Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Chlöe of Chloe x Halle, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lil Nas X are set to perform throughout the night. Before the show begins, peruse through all of the looks on the 2021 VMAs red carpet, ahead.

new york, new york september 12 tinashe attends the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by astrid stawiarzwireimage,
Astrid Stawiarz
1 of 24
Tinashe
new york, new york september 12 jack harlow attends the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by astrid stawiarzwireimage
Astrid Stawiarz
2 of 24
Jack Harlow

In Bottega Veneta and Tommy Hilfiger

us rapper lil nas x arrives for the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center in brooklyn, new york, september 12, 2021 photo by angela weiss afp photo by angela weissafp via getty images
ANGELA WEISS
3 of 24
Lil Nas X

In Atelier Versace

canadian singer songwriter shawn mendes arrives for the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center in brooklyn, new york, september 12, 2021 photo by angela weiss afp photo by angela weissafp via getty images
ANGELA WEISS
4 of 24
Shawn Mendes
vmas 2021
Getty Images
5 of 24
Kacey Musgraves

In Valentino

new york, new york september 12 doja cat attends the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by astrid stawiarzwireimage
Astrid Stawiarz
6 of 24
Doja Cat

In Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

vmas 2021
Getty Images
7 of 24
Dove Cameron
new york, new york september 12 madison beer attends the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by astrid stawiarzwireimage
Astrid Stawiarz
8 of 24
Madison Beer

In Dolce & Gabbana

singer and rapper bia arrives for the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center in brooklyn, new york, september 12, 2021 photo by angela weiss afp photo by angela weissafp via getty images
ANGELA WEISS
9 of 24
Bia

In Bottega Veneta

new york, new york september 12 l r kandy muse and symone attend the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by rob kimfilmmagic
Rob Kim
10 of 24
Kandy Muse and Symone
us cuban singer songwriter camila cabello arrives for the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center in brooklyn, new york, september 12, 2021 photo by angela weiss afp photo by angela weissafp via getty images
ANGELA WEISS
11 of 24
Camila Cabello

In Alexis Mabille

new york, new york september 12 quen blackwell attends the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by astrid stawiarzwireimage
Astrid Stawiarz
12 of 24
Quen Blackwell

In Baby Phat

us singer normani arrives for the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center in brooklyn, new york, september 12, 2021 photo by angela weiss afp photo by angela weissafp via getty images
ANGELA WEISS
13 of 24
Normani

In Patryc Japagas

new york, new york september 12 olivia rodrigo attends the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by rob kimfilmmagic
Rob Kim
14 of 24
Olivia Rodrigo

In Atelier Versace

new york, new york september 12 paris hilton attends the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by astrid stawiarzwireimage
Astrid Stawiarz
15 of 24
Paris Hilton
us rapper saweetie arrives for the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center in brooklyn, new york, september 12, 2021 photo by angela weiss afp photo by angela weissafp via getty images
ANGELA WEISS
16 of 24
Saweetie

In Valentino

new york, new york september 12 avril lavigne attends the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by astrid stawiarzwireimage
Astrid Stawiarz
17 of 24
Avril Lavigne

In Area PF21

new york, new york september 12 kim petras attends the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by kevin mazurmtv vmas 2021getty images for mtv viacomcbs
Kevin Mazur
18 of 24
Kim Petras

In Richard Quinn

new york, new york september 12 leslie grace attends the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by astrid stawiarzwireimage
Astrid Stawiarz
19 of 24
Leslie Grace

In Oscar de la Renta

us singer cyndi lauper arrives for the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center in brooklyn, new york, september 12, 2021 photo by angela weiss afp photo by angela weissafp via getty images
ANGELA WEISS
20 of 24
Cyndi Lauper
rb duo member chloe bailey arrives for the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center in brooklyn, new york, september 12, 2021 photo by angela weiss afp photo by angela weissafp via getty images
ANGELA WEISS
21 of 24
Chlöe Bailey

In Marni

rb duo member halle bailey arrives for the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center in brooklyn, new york, september 12, 2021 photo by angela weiss afp photo by angela weissafp via getty images
ANGELA WEISS
22 of 24
Halle Bailey

In Mônot

new york, new york september 12 flo milli attends the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by jamie mccarthygetty images for mtv viacomcbs
Jamie McCarthy
23 of 24
Flo Milli
english singer ed sheeran arrives for the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center in brooklyn, new york, september 12, 2021 photo by angela weiss afp photo by angela weissafp via getty images
ANGELA WEISS
24 of 24
Ed Sheeran

In Versace

