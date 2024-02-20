Gabrielle Union is a fashion chameleon, with outfits spanning from dressy to bohemian (and every vibe in between). As such, it was no surprise that she flexed those style muscles while attending Burberry's fall 2024 show at London Fashion Week.
While arriving to take in creative director Daniel Lee's newest designs at Victoria Park in London, Union first wore a full look from Burberry's summer 2024 collection. Her attire featured a long-sleeved, $4,050 red velvet dress, which was covered in a print of white daisies and blue poppies. The handkerchief-hemmed piece, however, featured a surprise: a circular cutout back, which elevated Union's look from chic to sleek.
Burberry
Burberry
Burberry
Stylist Thomas Christos Kikis paired Union's floral dress with Burberry's Leather Bay sandals—a thong-strapped style with blue leather uppers, squared toes, and enameled buckles—to match the dress's similar pops of color. A pale yellow leather version of the brand's Medium Rocking Horse handbag finished the look with a nod to primary color palettes.
However, this wasn't Union's only attire for the occasion. During Burberry's show afterparty, the Being Mary Jane star changed into a beige parka and matching cargo pants—a new colorway of the same separates from Burberry's fall 2024 collection—with a sporty finish via the brand's new mens' Box sneakers. The green, yellow, and white checked knit style brought her look a dash of extra color, which sharply coordinated with the same yellow handbag she wore to the show.
Burberry
Aside from cementing her fashion versatility, Union's two Burberry looks proved that a strong accessory can be worn with any outfit—no matter its colors or aesthetic. Though her multicolored and neutral looks differed in fit, feel, and hue, the Perfect Find actress' use of a tonal bag with each confirmed her knack for color pairings and multipurpose dressing.
