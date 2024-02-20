Gabrielle Union Wore Two Contrasting Burberry Looks During London Fashion Week

The two outfits couldn't be more different.

Gabrielle Union attends the Burberry show wearing a backless floral dress
Gabrielle Union attends Burberry's fall 2024 fashion show during London Fashion Week.
(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)
By Aaron Royce
published

Gabrielle Union is a fashion chameleon, with outfits spanning from dressy to bohemian (and every vibe in between). As such, it was no surprise that she flexed those style muscles while attending Burberry's fall 2024 show at London Fashion Week.

Gabrielle Union attends Burberry's fall 2024 fashion show during London Fashion Week, first in a floral dress and heeled thong sandals.

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

While arriving to take in creative director Daniel Lee's newest designs at Victoria Park in London, Union first wore a full look from Burberry's summer 2024 collection. Her attire featured a long-sleeved, $4,050 red velvet dress, which was covered in a print of white daisies and blue poppies. The handkerchief-hemmed piece, however, featured a surprise: a circular cutout back, which elevated Union's look from chic to sleek.

Gabrielle Union Burberry show backless floral dress thong straps heels sandals yellow saddle handbag London Fashion Week

From the back, Union's dress featured a large oval cut-out and asymmetric hemline.

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Burberry yellow leather saddle bag flap style silver clasp long strap handbagBurberry
Medium Rocking Horse Saddle Bag

Burberry dress floral print velvet backless long sleeves asymmetric hemBurberry
Burberry Daisy Garden Velvet Dress

Burberry sandals blue leather thong strap buckle heelsBurberry
Burberry Leather Bay Sandals

Stylist Thomas Christos Kikis paired Union's floral dress with Burberry's Leather Bay sandals—a thong-strapped style with blue leather uppers, squared toes, and enameled buckles—to match the dress's similar pops of color. A pale yellow leather version of the brand's Medium Rocking Horse handbag finished the look with a nod to primary color palettes.

However, this wasn't Union's only attire for the occasion. During Burberry's show afterparty, the Being Mary Jane star changed into a beige parka and matching cargo pants—a new colorway of the same separates from Burberry's fall 2024 collection—with a sporty finish via the brand's new mens' Box sneakers. The green, yellow, and white checked knit style brought her look a dash of extra color, which sharply coordinated with the same yellow handbag she wore to the show.

Gabrielle Union Burberry show afterparty sneakers parka pants yellow saddle bag London Fashion Week

Later in the evening, Union changed into a wintry parka, coordinating pants, and checked sneakers.

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

Burberry sneakers men's green yellow checked plaid knit lace up shoesBurberry
Burberry Box Sneakers

Aside from cementing her fashion versatility, Union's two Burberry looks proved that a strong accessory can be worn with any outfit—no matter its colors or aesthetic. Though her multicolored and neutral looks differed in fit, feel, and hue, the Perfect Find actress' use of a tonal bag with each confirmed her knack for color pairings and multipurpose dressing.

Aaron Royce
Freelance Fashion News Writer
