Gabrielle Union Served Up Spring Outfit Inspiration During a Fashion Week Snowstorm

Although we’re still in the thick of winter, Gabrielle Union is giving us a dose of outfit inspiration for the season ahead.

Union made an appearance at the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday, February 13th, joining a buzzy lineup of A-listers, including Blake Lively and Katie Holmes . Despite the event taking place amidst an unprecedented snowstorm, the actress arrived in an outfit that inspired us to think ahead to the next season. Instead of bundling up, she was a walking bouquet of lace florals.

Gabrielle Union attends the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 show in head-to-toe white lace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Union's snow-day look, sourced straight from Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2024 line, consisted of an all-white button-down, with the short-sleeve top slightly cropped, exposing a smidge of her midriff. She coordinated her blouse with a matching micro-mini skirt decorated in 3-D floral appliqués, and an oversized blazer.

The Think Like a Man star kept the accessories to a minimum, only wearing a few Tiffany & Co. bracelets and rings, a pair of black open-toed mules, and a white shoulder bag with a chunky chain strap.

Union's lace-on-lace look was undoubtedly a breath of fresh air among a sea of dark hues and heavy coats. Sitting front row at the Michael Kors show, the 51-year-old demonstrated that the lace trend can still be groundbreaking for spring. The key to freshening up the fabric this season? Refer to Union’s style playbook and experiment with monochromatic pieces.