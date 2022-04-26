As we all know by now, fashion is something that can be enjoyed by all people, regardless of gender. And with folks like Billy Porter, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, and Billie Eilish questioning the societal push to look traditionally "masculine" or "feminine," unisex and genderless fashion has become increasingly in demand. While I myself am cisgender, I, like many women, have long known that some of my favorite pieces with the most fun patterns have come from the men's section of department stores, so I appreciate any brand that scraps that rather arbitrary, socially constructed distinction altogether.

You might think that "unisex" implies baggy silhouettes, boring designs, and shapeless ensembles, but keep scrolling to turn that expectation on its head and discover 10 of our favorite gender-neutral clothing brands designed to make everyone look and feel their best.

Ginew

Ginew (pronounces Gih-noo) is, as of now, the only Native American-owned denim fashion line. Their materials are ethically sourced and their designs incorporate elements of the founders' Ojibwe, Oneida, and Mohican heritages.

Telfar

You may know NYC-based, Black-owned brand Telfar from their fashionable line of bags, now known as the "Bushwick Birkin." The brand has been hailed by fashion lovers everywhere for their high-quality, relatively affordable accessories as well as their unique collaborations with brands as diverse as UGG, Converse, and White Castle, and it's also made a name for itself in the world of apparel. All of their tops, bottoms, outerwear, and even denim are gender inclusive, so you can rock this chic and on-trend brand no matter who you are.

The Phoenix Brand

Not only does this brand boast a wide selection of unisex clothing, but its pieces are also made of 100 percent plant-based, sustainable fibers. The Phoenix Brand has also launched a partnership with NYC-based artist and poet, Amber Vittoria, to collaborate on the designs below, and has done other artist collaborations with the likes of Liv Bishop and Edgar Garcia.

Nicopanda

Nicola Formichetti founded Nicopanda with the three primary priorities of inclusivity, diversity, and creativity. His designs constantly push the envelope of fashion and promote the idea that fashion is for everyone, regardless of culture and gender, and his ideas are quickly catching on: So far, the brand has already collaborated with Hello Kitty, MAC, Pepsi, Ariana Grande, Macy's, THEM, and other household names in culture, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Wicked Clothes

Wicked Clothes is an edgy, irreverent brand that boasts clothing with a supernatural, paranormal, and often tongue-in-cheek twist. There is no division between men's and women's clothing on their site, so you're free to peruse their tops, outerwear, and accessories without any gender-based restrictions.

YUK FUN

All of British brand Yuk Fun's pieces are made in small batches, and many of their pieces—including their artist sets, like the one below—are made to order. You can always count on this label to make fun, unique patterns that can be shown off or worn at home on a rainy day.

One DNA

One DNA’s pieces, all of which are gender neutral, seek to "break down the boundary between womenswear and menswear without sacrificing style." Indeed, we're in love with the brand's structured silhouettes, fun colors, and experimentation with textured fabrics.

Kirrin Finch

This LGBTQ-owned business maintains that, rather than focusing on the arbitrary and ever-shifting distinction between men and women's fashion, it seeks to create pieces that make people feel happy and confident.

Junya Watanabe

Wildfang was started by a group of corporate world-dropouts who sought to create fun yet functional pieces that rethink the way fashion addresses gender. One of their first concerns included making button-down shirts that don't cause the dreaded boob-gap—something that we appreciate this brand for endlessly.

JACQ

LGBTQ-owned brand JACQ is committed to building on supporting a gender-free, inclusive future so that all people can feel comfortable and celebrated in what they wear every day. Their pieces are also sustainably and ethically made from organic materials—so when you wear a JACQ item, you can truly feel like you're playing a part in creating a better future.