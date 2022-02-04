18 Ways to Gucci-FI Your T-Shirt Collection

There's no question that the release of the film House of Gucci had the famed fashion house on everyone's mind. It was in 1921 that the eponymous brand was established by Italian businessman Guccio Gucci. Over a century later, we're still electrified by the iconic label—one that manages to keep re-inventing itself, without ever straying too far from its Florentine roots. With Creative Director Alessandro Michele at the helm, modern iterations of the brand include maximalist prints, star studded campaigns, and a handful of masterful collaborations— all of which embrace the humble T-shirt.

That's right, you don't have to splurge on a handbag (should you want to, we recommend this homage to Princess Diana) to own a piece of history. Instead, revel in the fashion house's mastery via your tee collection. Believe us, Gucci has no shortage to choose from. Just keep on scrolling.

The Original Gucci T-Shirt

The original Gucci logo is one of the most recognizable luxury labels in fashion history. It's no wonder the house decided to add the vintage red and green Gucci logo to their relaxed fit tees, giving off a cool nonchalance to anyone who dons one.

(Image credit: Gucci)

The Magic of Disney T-Shirt

From Mickey Mouse to Donald Duck, Gucci's Disney-themed T-shirts provide fun for the whole family (quite literally, with styles across men's, women's, and children's). With the success of Alessandro Michele's 2017 Donald Duck collection, the label paid tribute to another popular Disney character, Mickey, in honor of The Year of the Rat in 2020. Several years later, both collections are still going strong.

(Image credit: Gucci)

The Lucky Number T-Shirt

Studded with hidden meanings, this sentimental T-shirt collection includes Gucci Creative Director, Alessandro Michele's, lucky number '25' and '1921', the year in which Gucci first established their roots as an Italian fashion house.

(Image credit: Gucci)

The North Face Collaboration T-Shirt

Reworked retro logos and subdued nature-adjacent color schemes reign king amongst the Gucci x North Face collaboration T-shirts. The outdoor-inspired tops can be sported hiking amongst Icelandic glaciers, or donned wherever you may be, tucked into jeans with a slip-on sneaker.

(Image credit: Gucci)

The Year of the Tiger T-Shirt

(Image credit: Gucci)

In celebration of the Chinese Zodiac's Year of the Tiger, Gucci's feline-adorned tees capture the houses fascination with the wild side of nature. The house's delicate '60s floral design has also been re-worked, taking center stage amongst a mostly-pastel color palette.

The Fresh Fruit T-Shirt

Gucci's newest T-shirt collection offers a nod to pop culture with playful fruit printed tees that will indefinitely inject some sweetness into your day-to-day.