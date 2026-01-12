Hailee Steinfeld Launches Her Maternity Style Era in an Embellished Pink Prada Dress

The 2026 Golden Globes marks a very special moment for Hailee Steinfeld . To start, her latest film Sinners , directed by Ryan Coogler, is up for seven nominations. Furthermore, she's a presenter this evening, alongside A-listers like Ayo Edebiri , Miley Cyrus , and Zoë Kravitz . And last but not least, this is Steinfeld’s first red carpet appearance since confirming her pregnancy last month.

The mother-to-be kicked off her maternity fashion era in a pink Prada gown, crafted with a polished crew neckline, a trailing silhouette, and sparkling embellishments for an extra dose of drama. With help from stylist duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn , Steinfeld accessorized her look with Desert diamonds from Repossi.

Steinfeld poses in Prada on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Steinfeld’s stunning dress was a sight to be seen, her glam deserves just as much praise. She embraced a glowy look with vibrant pink blush, smokey eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. Her hair was styled with vintage-inspired waves and a side part, paying homage to her Sinners character, Mary.

A closer look at Steinfeld's gorgeous glam. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steinfeld is no stranger to the Golden Globes, having attended a total of four times. In 2024, she wore a custom Prada gown styled by Zangardi and Haenn. Her bubblegum pink dress featured a fitted bodice, a high neckline, and a bow-adorned train. Paired with sheer black opera gloves and shimmering Boucheron jewels, Steinfeld’s outfit perfectly channeled Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Steinfeld stunned in Prada on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the actress is partial toward timeless pieces, she’s not afraid to switch things up every now and then. Take, for example, her recent Stephane Rolland Couture look that she wore to the 2025 Governors Awards . Designed with a sculptural silhouette, sheer detailing, and scintillating beads, her dress embodied a true work of art.

For the 2025 Governor Awards, Steinfeld opted for a gorgeous Stephane Rolland Couture gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to her acting portfolio, Steinfeld’s red carpet wardrobe has range. In the same way that she can star as both a songwriter in Pitch Perfect 2 and a bloodthirsty vampire in Sinners, her style can transition from classic to experimental. Whether on or off the screen, Steinfeld is undoubtedly dynamic.