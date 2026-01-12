Hailee Steinfeld Launches Her Maternity Style Era in an Embellished Pink Prada Dress
The Golden Globes marks Steinfeld's first red carpet since announcing her pregnancy.
The 2026 Golden Globes marks a very special moment for Hailee Steinfeld. To start, her latest film Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, is up for seven nominations. Furthermore, she's a presenter this evening, alongside A-listers like Ayo Edebiri, Miley Cyrus, and Zoë Kravitz. And last but not least, this is Steinfeld’s first red carpet appearance since confirming her pregnancy last month.
The mother-to-be kicked off her maternity fashion era in a pink Prada gown, crafted with a polished crew neckline, a trailing silhouette, and sparkling embellishments for an extra dose of drama. With help from stylist duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Steinfeld accessorized her look with Desert diamonds from Repossi.
While Steinfeld’s stunning dress was a sight to be seen, her glam deserves just as much praise. She embraced a glowy look with vibrant pink blush, smokey eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. Her hair was styled with vintage-inspired waves and a side part, paying homage to her Sinners character, Mary.
Steinfeld is no stranger to the Golden Globes, having attended a total of four times. In 2024, she wore a custom Prada gown styled by Zangardi and Haenn. Her bubblegum pink dress featured a fitted bodice, a high neckline, and a bow-adorned train. Paired with sheer black opera gloves and shimmering Boucheron jewels, Steinfeld’s outfit perfectly channeled Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's.
While the actress is partial toward timeless pieces, she’s not afraid to switch things up every now and then. Take, for example, her recent Stephane Rolland Couture look that she wore to the 2025 Governors Awards. Designed with a sculptural silhouette, sheer detailing, and scintillating beads, her dress embodied a true work of art.
Similar to her acting portfolio, Steinfeld’s red carpet wardrobe has range. In the same way that she can star as both a songwriter in Pitch Perfect 2 and a bloodthirsty vampire in Sinners, her style can transition from classic to experimental. Whether on or off the screen, Steinfeld is undoubtedly dynamic.
Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers trend forecasting and shopping stories, highlighting runway-inspired styles and a blend of emerging and established brands. Prior to joining Marie Claire, she worked as a freelance editor for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE, specializing in e-commerce content and curating seasonal trend reports. Earlier in her career, she worked at Town & Country, developing a strong portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism from the University of Pennsylvania. While at Penn, she served as editor-in-chief of The Walk, the university's fashion magazine, and completed internships at Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.