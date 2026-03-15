Anne Hathaway’s Floral 2026 Oscars Gown Was a 'Devil Wears Prada' Wink

Anne Hathaway doesn’t need a starring role in The Devil Wears Prada—or the forthcoming sequel, for that matter—to prove she’s a style icon. Nonbelievers need only look at her gown on the 2026 Oscars red carpet in Los Angeles for proof of her card-carrying status. Hathaway is also rumored to be part of a Devil Wears Prada–themed Oscars moment tied to the upcoming sequel, which makes the reference feel especially timely tonight.

Hathaway has lived on my best-dressed list for years—lest we forget the time she co-hosted the ceremony in 2011 and wore a whopping eight looks over the course of the evening—and this year is no different. For her first Oscars appearance in over a decade, The Idea of You actress stunned in a stunning floral gown.

The look for the 2026 Oscars, crafted in part by her longtime stylist Erin Walsh, consisted of a black floral mermaid-style strapless gown and matching opera-length gloves by Valentino. Her jewels come courtesy of Bvlgari and are the debut of the brand's new Eclettica high jewelry collection. So, naturally, Hathaway opted for a stunning necklace-and-earrings combination that only added to her Old Hollywood vibe.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for red carpet glam, Hathaway opted for her classic soft curls. However, instead of wearing them down, her tresses were styled in a romantic half-up-half-down style. A rosy makeup look, complete with the most enviable pink-nude lip ever, rounded out her look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway’s most memorable Oscars look has to be the now-iconic pale pink satin Prada column gown she wore in 2013. With her adorable side-swept pixie cut and sparkling silver choker necklace, she was the vision of modern Hollywood royalty. It now feels strongly contrasted from tonight's vampy look.

That night, she went on to win her first Oscar—Best Supporting Actress—for her performance as Fantine in Les Misérables. It was her second-ever nomination, the first having come in 2009 for Rachel Getting Married.

Prada (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily, I haven’t had to wait over a decade to see another show-stopping look from Hathaway. I only need to turn my attention to her fashion-week style for my fix. Most recently, she donned a sheer black halter dress and a coordinating feather boa at Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2026 show. Soft, bouncy curls and her signature just-bitten makeup completed the look, giving it an all-American—yet still cool—feel. If anything, it should have acted as a hint for what she would pull off on the Oscars red carpet.

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