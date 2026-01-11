Refresh

Lisa arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images) As one of the top-nominated dramas during tonight's awards, The White Lotus cast was always going to show up and show out. Nonetheless, I was excited by Lisa's turn up the red steps, in a minimalist-for-her sheer gown with witchy draped sleeves and a peekaboo bandeau top underneath. —HL

Early Arrivals, From Drama to Comedy Hardly 20 minutes into the official red carpet, the arrivals are coming in hot from every category. First, here's Justine Lupe from Nobody Wants This in a confectionary, ruffled tulle gown by Armani Privé. Justine Lupe arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images) Staff writer Meguire Hennes spoke for the entirety of Marie Claire's Slack when Wunmi Mosaku from Sinners arrived in a canary yellow gown: "OMG, gorgeous!" Wunmi Mosaku arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spotted: The 'Hunting Wives' Lead on the 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet Brittany Snow arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Christina D'Ambrosio) Our red carpet correspondent, Christina D'Ambrosio, just caught Hunting Wives star Brittany Snow making her ascent up the Golden Globes stairs. She's looking heavenly in a strapless white gown—a far cry from her "bigger in Texas" gold at the VMAs last fall.—HL

Laufey's 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet Debut Laufey at the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images) It was only a matter of time until Laufey lit up the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. She glowed in a tangerine orange gown with an open back—emphasized by her low-key chic ponytail. —HL

A 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet Reality Check Maura Higgins arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images) Reality stars were some of the first to hit the Golden Globes red carpet. Love Island UK's Maura Higgins arrived in a dramatic black gown with a molten gold train by Marmar Halim. Shortly after, Traitors and Dancing With the Stars alum Dylan Efron stopped by in a sharp black tux. —HL Dylan Efron arriving at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

'Marie Claire' Fashion Editors' 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet Predictions The 2026 Golden Globes nominees will finally arrive on the red carpet any moment now. Before revealing this year’s looks, I asked a panel of Marie Claire fashion experts to share their red carpet predictions. Here’s what to watch. —HL “Like many other Marie Claire editors, I’m most excited to see my favorite fake hockey players, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie , make their awards season red carpet debuts. Since Heated Rivalry went monoculture-level viral a few weeks ago, the attention on these two actors has been immense—and we’re only now getting a taste of what their fashion vibe is. I’m curious to see which brands managed to confirm the most in-demand men in Hollywood right now, and who they’ll align with in the future.” —AC “Ana already mentioned Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, a.k.a. our current style hyperfixations, so I’ll go with my (very close!) runner-up: Teyana Taylor, our Changemakers Issue cover star last September. Vintage Dior is very much her thing, so my money’s on that. (Although I loved her in the Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello we photographed her in .)” —JH Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie ahead of the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images) “I’m also excited to see some Matthieu Blazy Chanel gowns. Now that he’s more settled and celebrities have started wearing his collections, I’m curious to see how he expands his custom work this red carpet season. He’s done a little here and there , mostly ahead of his first runway for the brand , so I’m looking forward to what he’s been working on. A preview of his haute couture, perhaps, ahead of that show later this month?” —AC “I’m eager to see what Chase Infiniti, the breakout star and heartbeat of One Battle After Another, wears to her first-ever Golden Globes. 25 and nominated for Best Actress alongside Hollywood greats like Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence—she and her styling duo, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, are, of course, going to show up and show out. Considering Infiniti’s a new Louis Vuitton ambassador , I wager she’ll show up in an exquisite, slightly surreal Nicolas Ghesquiere creation.”—EC Chase Infiniti at last week's Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images) " Teyana Taylor . Ariana Grande. Selena Gomez. Zoë Kravitz. Jenna Ortega . All my favorite fashion girls will be in one room tonight. (If you can’t tell by my tone, that never happens.) I’m especially excited to see a post-Wicked Grande. Recent red carpets teased her award season style is still very much Glinda-ified, in a more subtle, elegantly effortless way. Just two days before the Globes, my jaw dropped seeing her in early-aughts Vivienne Westwood : a rare early 2000s look. Could Grande’s official Golden Globes gown trade circa-1950s vintage for more recent decades? Either way, I’m tuned all the way in."—MH "Although I’m excited to see first-time nominees like Chase Infiniti, Aimee Lou Wood, and Teyana Taylor, I’ve also got my eyes on the guys tonight—specifically Michael B. Jordan. With a style that’s undeniably sharp and sophisticated, I have no doubt that he’ll rise to the red carpet occasion in a perfectly tailored suit. Also, seeing as though he is a brand ambassador for David Yurman, my guess is that he’ll have some shimmering jewels on his wrists, too. "—LKT

Meet the 'Marie Claire' Golden Globes Correspondent While I’m serving fashion analysis from New York City, social media director Christina D’Ambrosio is live at the red carpet in Los Angeles. While she’s reported at every major event from the VMAs to the Met Gala, she told me this year’s Golden Globes could set a new standard—at least in the Internet Boyfriend department.



"Although I’d be remiss not to mention how excited I am to see the boys from Heated Rivalry, I’ll admit I'm eager to see *all* of our internet boyfriends on the carpet," she says. "Will Timmy be in 'Marty Supreme' orange? What will Joe Keery wear? Only time will tell…" Before she headed to her spot on the carpet, Christina also sent me a snap of her Misha red carpet gown. Stunning, if I do say so myself. —HL Christina D'Ambrosio en route to the Golden Globes for Marie Claire. (Image credit: Christina D'Ambrosio)

Meet the Official Golden Globes Correspondent Mary Beth Barone arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images) Mary Beth Barone, comedian and star of Overcompensating, is the official correspondent for the Golden Globes' social media channels this year. She showed up bright and early in a moody black column dress—no word on the designer behind it just yet. (But according to her Instagram, some 1990s Versace was on the inspiration board.) —HL

How to Watch the 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet Live What, you don’t just want to refresh this blog? I’m kidding—in addition to expert analysis, there’s something special about seeing all those custom and vintage red carpet gowns in motion. This year, you can tune into E! and Peacock for the annual LIVE from E!: Golden Globes red carpet broadcast, hosted by Zuri Hall, Justin Sylvester, and Keltie Knight. It’ll air from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., but be warned: Some stars show up even earlier, and I’ll have them covered right here. Several news organizations, like the Associated Press, stream live coverage on their YouTube and social media channels. Just note, these don’t always come with live commentary or insight into who’s wearing who. For 360-degree fashion coverage, don’t turn off the TV when the red carpet officially ends. Flip over to CBS for the main show, and you may catch a few celebrities skipping the red carpet and heading straight to their seats. (Kylie Jenner is a usual suspect.) —HL

Your First Look at the 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet A look inside the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet (Image credit: Getty Images) Lights! Camera! Roses! The 83rd Annual Golden Globes red carpet is already awash in miles of blooming florals. Soon enough, the biggest stars of the year will be glowing right in front of them. —HL A look inside the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet (Image credit: Getty Images)