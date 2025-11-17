By definition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosted the 2025 Governors Awards to distribute four lifetime achievement awards among stars including Dolly Parton and Tom Cruise. But anyone tracking the November 16 red carpet's guest list knows it was the unofficial kick-off to awards season—and the race to be crowned Hollywood's best-dressed actress of the entire trophy circuit.

Celebrities arrived at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood ready to upend expectations. Sure, stars stayed true to some of their favorite designers: Jennifer Lawrence in Dior, Dakota Johnson in Valentino, Elle Fanning in Gucci. But they also took risks with texture, color, and overall styling—especially newcomer (and presumptive Oscar nominee) Chase Infiniti, in an inverted tulle pyramid by Louis Vuitton. Two Marie Claire cover stars, Teyana Taylor and Lili Reinhart, played up their softer sides in form-hugging column gowns, while Ariana Grande continued her Glinda-inspired vintage streak in Dior circa 2007.

With an "Oscars" logo stamped behind them on the step-and-repeat, it's clear these guests wanted us to start imagining them at next year's ceremony. (They may also be dropping hints about their Academy Awards show designers, too.) For now, take in all 13 of the 2025 Governors Awards best-dressed celebrities.

Teyana Taylor wearing Miss Sohee Couture

Teyana Taylor wearing Miss Sohee Couture. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One Battle After Another star Teyana Taylor is usually spotted in avant-garde gowns by the likes of Thom Browne. (She wore three separate pieces by the designer when she hosted the 2025 CFDA Awards this month.) At the 2025 Governors Awards, she switched things up with a scaly strapless dress by Miss Sohee Couture. While its silhouette was more pared-back, the glittering croc scales definitely weren't basic.

Chase Infiniti wearing Louis Vuitton

Chase Infiniti wearing Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's Chase Infiniti's breakout year—on the screen and on the red carpet. Styling duo Wayman + Micah wasted no time getting Infiniti introduced to Louis Vuitton. The house has an affinity for dressing Oscar winners (see: Emma Stone doubling up her Oscar count in the house). An adventurous strapless gown with countless layers of chiffon building its skirt says that Chase Infiniti is ready for her own golden trophy streak.

Natalie Portman wearing Dior

Natalie Portman wearing Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Natalie Portman's red-carpet relationship with Dior stretches back years. Still, she and stylist Ryan Hastings keep its signatures feeling fresh with this 2025 Governors Awards mini dress. It's exquisitely embellished in thousands of teeny-tiny beads, creating the effect of a field of flowers in bloom.

Elle Fanning wearing Gucci

Elle Fanning wearing Gucci. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a recent interview, Elle Fanning told Marie Claire she was taking a break from "princes vibes." After a short break, her pink sequin Gucci dress, styled by Samantha McMillen, felt like a welcome return to form at the 2025 Governors Awards.

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing Maison Margiela

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing Maison Margiela. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hardly time for Dune: Part Three, but Anya Taylor-Joy is getting into Arrakis mode. Her 2025 Governors Awards red carpet look by Miason Margiela seemed plucked from the sci-fi blockbuster's wardrobe (or her co-star Zendaya's closet), between the diaphanous white cape and sheer skirt. Tiffany & Co. jewels were the final out-of-this-world touch.

Tessa Thompson wearing Valentino

Tessa Thompson wearing Valentino. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Marie Claire's Close-Up column, Hedda star Tessa Thompson recently explained she's been wearing red to channel her onscreen counterpart's wardrobe. At the 2025 Governors Awards red carpet, she and stylist Karla Welch picked up the vibrant thread in a stunning Valentino gown.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing Dior

Jennifer Lawrence wearing Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence has been sampling Jonathan Anderson's Dior all over her red carpets for Die, My Love. Now partnering with stylist Ryan Hastings, she tried a draped dress fit for a goddess. The gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a hip-high slit, secured at her side in an elegant knot. Lawrence doesn't often wear form-fitting or minimal gowns like this—but it's a plot twist fashion fans can appreciate.

Dakota Johnson wearing Valentino

Dakota Johnson wearing Valentino. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson's first outings as a Valentino ambassador have been in her preferred semi-sheer mode. But at the 2025 Governors Awards, she and stylist Kate Young took a more subdued approach in a minty green, strapless Spring 2026 gown by the label.

Mia Goth wearing Dior

Mia Goth wearing Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a newly-named ambassador to Dior, Mia Goth was undoubtedly going to tap Jonathan Anderson for the 2025 Governors Awards. Still, her Cinderella blue strapless gown styled by Jamie Mizrahi felt like the sweetest surprise. Goth spent much of her Frankenstein press run in edgy naked dresses and haunted black lace. This draped confection shows her softer side.

Cynthia Erivo wearing Givenchy by Sarah Burton

Cynthia Erivo wearing Givenchy by Sarah Burton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With each stop on the Wicked: For Good press tour, Cynthia Erivo and stylist Jason Bolden upend our expectations for Elphaba-inspired dresses. At the 2025 Governors Awards, the duo opted for an off-the-shoulder coat-gown from Sarah Burton's second Givenchy collection. The turquoise base and stripes of metallic fringe felt like a subtle homage to Oz; ditto for the swaying skirt that would look incandescent in flight.

Ariana Grande wearing vintage Dior

Ariana Grande wearing vintage Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Grande and Law Roach have done it again. The pair has been on a vintage and custom streak throughout the Wicked: For Good press tour, sourcing everything from long-lost 1950s designers to bespoke Thom Browne. They glided onto the 2025 Governors Awards best-dressed list with this vintage Dior find circa Fall 2007, plucked from the NYC and LA-based vintage salon Happy Isles.

Lili Reinhart wearing Roberto Cavalli

Lili Reinhart wearing Roberto Cavalli. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In her November 2025 Marie Claire cover story, Lili Reinhart claimed she's not a "fashion girl." We'll have to push back with this '90s-inspired pull from Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2025 runway. Between the cowl neckline, liquid-like florals, and hip-high slit, Reinhart looks like she belongs on a runway (or behind an awards-season podium).

Hailee Steinfeld wearing Stephane Rolland

Hailee Steinfeld wearing Stephane Rolland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sinners star Hailee Steinfeld set aside her wardrobe of classic gowns for this sculptural feat from Stephane Rolland Spring 2025 Couture. Swathes of dusky gray fabric fanned out and around her torso and over her feet, creating the effect of a haute couture windstorm. Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn accented the sprinkles of crystals around Steinfeld's knees with Chopard jewelry and D'Accori heels.