See Every Look From the 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet
Here's what stars wore to celebrate film and TV excellence.
Happy awards season, folks! Tonight is the 83rd annual Golden Globes, a moment to celebrate film and TV excellence and feast on red carpet greatness.
Actors have spent months building buzz (Timothée Chalamet, for one, climbed to the top of the Las Vegas Sphere) and preparing for tonight, the second stop on the 2026 award circuit. Audiences have done their fair share, whether it was by imitating Parker Posey's North Carolinian twang or experiencing the two-hour and forty-two-minute adrenaline rush of One Battle After Another.
But before the trophies are handed out, we pregame on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet with diamonds, suiting, and plenty of glamour, maybe even a side bet as to which stylist will pull off the most impressive vintage designer pull.
Fashion heavy hitters on Marie Claire’s watchlist include Wicked: For Good’s Ariana Grande, sadly without Cynthia Erivo this time. Considering Teyana Taylor is no stranger to high-fashion showmanship, the actor is also a shoo-in for the best-dressed list. Meanwhile, Chase Infiniti and Eva Victor, two actors both making their Globes debuts, are sure to make an impression.
Scroll on to see every single look from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. (You can stream the actual red-carpet special live on Variety's YouTube channel and across Fire TV devices.) Remember to circle back and refresh this page, as we’ll be updating this list throughout the evening.
Olandria Carthen
Lisa in Jacquemus
Sheryl Lee Ralph in custom Harbison Studio, Mnolo Blahnik shoes, and Shay jewelry
Brittany Snow
Mary Beth Barone
Wunmi Mosaku
Maura Higgins in Marmar Halim
Gayle King in Pamella Roland
Laufey in Balenciaga
Zuri Hall
Justine Lupe in Armani Privé
