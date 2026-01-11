Happy awards season, folks! Tonight is the 83rd annual Golden Globes, a moment to celebrate film and TV excellence and feast on red carpet greatness.

Actors have spent months building buzz (Timothée Chalamet, for one, climbed to the top of the Las Vegas Sphere) and preparing for tonight, the second stop on the 2026 award circuit. Audiences have done their fair share, whether it was by imitating Parker Posey's North Carolinian twang or experiencing the two-hour and forty-two-minute adrenaline rush of One Battle After Another.

But before the trophies are handed out, we pregame on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet with diamonds, suiting, and plenty of glamour, maybe even a side bet as to which stylist will pull off the most impressive vintage designer pull.

Fashion heavy hitters on Marie Claire’s watchlist include Wicked: For Good’s Ariana Grande, sadly without Cynthia Erivo this time. Considering Teyana Taylor is no stranger to high-fashion showmanship, the actor is also a shoo-in for the best-dressed list. Meanwhile, Chase Infiniti and Eva Victor, two actors both making their Globes debuts, are sure to make an impression.

Scroll on to see every single look from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. (You can stream the actual red-carpet special live on Variety's YouTube channel and across Fire TV devices.) Remember to circle back and refresh this page, as we’ll be updating this list throughout the evening.

Olandria Carthen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisa in Jacquemus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph in custom Harbison Studio, Mnolo Blahnik shoes, and Shay jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brittany Snow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mary Beth Barone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wunmi Mosaku

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maura Higgins in Marmar Halim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gayle King in Pamella Roland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laufey in Balenciaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zuri Hall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justine Lupe in Armani Privé

(Image credit: Getty Images)