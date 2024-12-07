Hailey Bieber Serves a Sexy Take on Classic Holiday Look in Her Red Mini Sweater Dress
She paired the dress with an incredible pair of black stiletto pumps.
There's a reason that some looks achieve "classic" status, and when it comes to dressing for the holiday season, a red sweater dress certainly fits in that category. The best classic looks have an innate timeless to them and the most stylish among us always seem to know exactly how to add a modern twist to a timeless look. For a perfect example of both of these truths, look no further than Hailey Bieber's recent take on the red sweater dress.
Bieber paired the figure-hugging red mini sweater dress with black pantyhose and an eye-grabbing pair of black stiletto pumps that gave the look an extra dash modern flair. With its turtleneck and long sleeves and short hem line, the dress struck a perfect balance of cozy and sexy.
In addition to the black stiletto pumps, Bieber also accessorized the sexy red dress with an oversized, light brown fur coat, which she showed off in a holiday-centric selfie in front of a Christmas tree.
Bieber shared several pictures of the look in a carousel post on the Instagram account of her skincare brand, Rhode.
"radiant skin, shimmery lips, and red all over ❄️♥️ the holiday duo is available on rhodeskin.com ✨," she captioned the post.
A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode)
A photo posted by on
Leave it to Hailey Bieber to take a look that's a longtime holiday party staple and elevate it to truly chic status.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
