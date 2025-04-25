Although Hailey Bieber loves nothing more than dressing in streamlined neutrals, she’ll step outside her style box every once in a while. On Thursday, April 24, the A-lister decided to take a rare deep dive into the cobalt blue color trend .

While attending the Daily Front Row’s 9th annual Fashion Awards in Los Angeles as the Beauty Innovator of the Year Award recipient, Bieber wore a figure-hugging dress drenched in the viral blue hue. The shade notably made a splash across Spring 2025 runways including Loewe, Ralph Lauren, and Alberta Ferretti.

Hailey Bieber poses on the red carpet in a radiant cobalt blue slit dress while attending the Daily Front Row’s 9th annual Fashion Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from the gown's captivating color, which closely resembles Bieber's signature blackberry manicure , the silhouette of her crushed satin dress also stole the show. Stylist Dani Michelle tactfully allowed Bieber’s dress to shine by teaming the eye-catching number alongside simple black pumps and pared-down accessories.

On the glam front, Bieber kept things pretty simple with a soft eyeshadow, rosy Rhode blush, and a swipe of nude lipstick. As for her hair, she opted for a middle-part style and allowed her strands to flow freely.

A closer look at Bieber's straightforward glam look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Bieber’s cobalt blue dress is certainly a standout among her minimalist wardrobe, she’s no stranger to dabbling in color trends. Last month, Bieber sampled the juicy and delectable cherry red color trend while wearing a floor-sweeping Saint Laurent bandage dress at the 2025 Fashion Trust U.S Awards.

Bieber endorses the cherry red color trend in a Saint Laurent Gown while attending the 2025 Fashion Trust U.S Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though Bieber will be the first to tell you that there’s nothing wrong with a tried-and-true neutral wardrobe, she’ll also advise test-driving a color trend or two. Ahead, you can do just that with a curation of cobalt blue dresses inspired by the style icon’s award ceremony dress.

Shop Cobalt Blue Dresses Inspired By Hailey Bieber

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors