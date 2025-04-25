Hailey Bieber Ditches Her Signature Neutrals for the Cobalt Blue Color Trend
The Rhode founder dove into a new look while attending the Daily Front Row’s 9th annual Fashion Awards.
Although Hailey Bieber loves nothing more than dressing in streamlined neutrals, she’ll step outside her style box every once in a while. On Thursday, April 24, the A-lister decided to take a rare deep dive into the cobalt blue color trend.
While attending the Daily Front Row’s 9th annual Fashion Awards in Los Angeles as the Beauty Innovator of the Year Award recipient, Bieber wore a figure-hugging dress drenched in the viral blue hue. The shade notably made a splash across Spring 2025 runways including Loewe, Ralph Lauren, and Alberta Ferretti.
Aside from the gown's captivating color, which closely resembles Bieber's signature blackberry manicure, the silhouette of her crushed satin dress also stole the show. Stylist Dani Michelle tactfully allowed Bieber’s dress to shine by teaming the eye-catching number alongside simple black pumps and pared-down accessories.
On the glam front, Bieber kept things pretty simple with a soft eyeshadow, rosy Rhode blush, and a swipe of nude lipstick. As for her hair, she opted for a middle-part style and allowed her strands to flow freely.
While Bieber’s cobalt blue dress is certainly a standout among her minimalist wardrobe, she’s no stranger to dabbling in color trends. Last month, Bieber sampled the juicy and delectable cherry red color trend while wearing a floor-sweeping Saint Laurent bandage dress at the 2025 Fashion Trust U.S Awards.
Even though Bieber will be the first to tell you that there’s nothing wrong with a tried-and-true neutral wardrobe, she’ll also advise test-driving a color trend or two. Ahead, you can do just that with a curation of cobalt blue dresses inspired by the style icon’s award ceremony dress.
Shop Cobalt Blue Dresses Inspired By Hailey Bieber
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
