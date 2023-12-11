I Did Tons of Holiday Gift Research for My Niece—These Items Are Sure to Please

I'm one of four girls, so when I was growing up, the feminine energy in my household was very apparent. My sisters now have families of their own, and much to our surprise, they all had boys. Although boys were a little out of my comfort zone, I grew to love them but still missed that feminine energy. After all the chaos, toy cars, and drum sets, my favorite person in the family finally arrived: my niece. Not only is she a riot, but I see a lot of myself in her, which comes in handy when the holidays roll around and I have to buy her gifts.
I tend to play it safe and stick to the basics when shopping for my niece, and the one place that’s always a win is Walmart. For clothes, I went straight to the Love by Design Aztec-printed cardigan along with a pair of red plaid pajamas in honor of the holidays. And she is, after all, still a kid, so I know she’ll most definitely love and appreciate the latest tech—the pink iPad is something I would have loved at her age. Keep scrolling for all of the items I’ve picked up at Walmart for the Gen Z princess of my family.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire, covering fashion beauty and home under the Branded Content team. Before joining both titles, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate content to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
