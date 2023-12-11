I Did Tons of Holiday Gift Research for My Niece—These Items Are Sure to Please

I'm one of four girls, so when I was growing up, the feminine energy in my household was very apparent. My sisters now have families of their own, and much to our surprise, they all had boys. Although boys were a little out of my comfort zone, I grew to love them but still missed that feminine energy. After all the chaos, toy cars, and drum sets, my favorite person in the family finally arrived: my niece. Not only is she a riot, but I see a lot of myself in her, which comes in handy when the holidays roll around and I have to buy her gifts.

I tend to play it safe and stick to the basics when shopping for my niece, and the one place that’s always a win is Walmart. For clothes, I went straight to the Love by Design Aztec-printed cardigan along with a pair of red plaid pajamas in honor of the holidays. And she is, after all, still a kid, so I know she’ll most definitely love and appreciate the latest tech—the pink iPad is something I would have loved at her age. Keep scrolling for all of the items I’ve picked up at Walmart for the Gen Z princess of my family.

Apple iPad Pink 10th Generation $599 at Walmart

No Boundaries Double Buckle Mary Jane Shoes $23 at Walmart

No Boundaries Juniors Mid Rise Bootcut Jeans $11 at Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Series S in White $287 at Walmart

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Shadow Gray $169 at Walmart

No Boundaries Platform Casual Lace Up Sneakers $17 at Walmart

Angelina Cozy Fleece Notch Collar Pajama Set $30 at Walmart

Remington 1-Inch Anti-Static Hair Straightener in Black $20 at Walmart