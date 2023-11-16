Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is finally over, the red carpet is blossoming. Actress Hunter Schafer turned into a human bouquet at the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in New York City. Her stylist, Dara Allen, chose to dress Schafer in a flower Marni dress, which was a standout look from the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show designed by creative director Francesco Risso. Allen and Schafer, a newly-teamed fashion duo, have been killing it on Schafer's The Hunger Games press tour (more on that later) and reassure me that celebrity red carpet fashion is back, baby.
Schafer's unique, sleeveless, and structured mini dress was brought to life with Marni's signature patchwork approach. The brand's ateliers hand-painted, recycled metal flowers and then applied them by hand to a cotton poplin background, which made a stunning, crafty collage effect with a life-like energy. Allen styled Schafer in her flower dress with simple touches to keep the frock in the spotlight: She completed the look with a simple, solid white pump.
Due to the 3-D appliques, the Marni dress Schafer wore to the New York premiere fluttered as if blown by the wind. The actress looked as if she was frolicking in a field of poppies while walking the red carpet. The dress was pure joy, and the tastemaker showed us what red carpets are made for. If this power pairing is what we have in store, I must say, thank god this strike has wilted.
Hunter Schafer in Marni
As hinted at, this isn't Schaefer and Allen's first red carpet magic moment of the season. The Euphoria legend is currently promoting The Hunger Games prequel, which she stars in. And now that we're finally back to business, who else but a fashion icon in the making like Schafer to reignite opulent celebrity fashion on red carpets?
Scroll onward to see a sampling of Schafer's standout looks from The Hunger Games press tour. Red carpet reporters—including all of us at Team MC—are raving for Allen and Schafer as a high-power fashion duo. Let's keep the glamor going, please!
Hunter Schafer in Prada
Also styled by Allen, Schafer attended a press event for the movie in London wearing a bright mustard yellow bikini top and matching skirt custom-made by Prada.
Hunter Schafer in Schiaparelli
For the Berlin premiere, Schafer donned a Schiaparelli haute couture dress that looked like it was made of rainbow swirls of paint. The long-sleeved high-neck midi dress highlighted an iconic trompe-l'œil silhouette. The crocheted pieces were covered with hand-painted pieces, forming a layer of inlay decorated with rhinestones.
Hunter Schafer in Alexander McQueen
The last look of note was what Allen dressed Schaefer in for the premiere in Los Angeles, Allen dressed Schaefer in yet another high-octane look: a silver, sequined McQueen gown with slashed tulle cutouts and crystal embroidery.
Jewel Elizabeth is a New York-based writer and the blogger behind the sustainable fashion site, RentedThriftedReal.com. She writes about style steals, beauty deals and home decor finds. Jewel regularly writes for Marie Claire, Time, BuzzFeed and Reductress and almost every day on Instagram at @rentedthriftedreal.
