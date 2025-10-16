I'm Obsessed With Investment Watches—You Can't Go Wrong With These Picks

Happy October! I can't believe we're here already.

It still feels surreal that I get to contribute to Marie Claire every month. I feel incredibly lucky and endlessly grateful to everyone who reads my column—and to the Marie Claire team for giving me this opportunity.

I was recently in Paris for Fashion Week and came across a beautiful timepiece that I ultimately didn’t pull the trigger on. Still, it got me thinking about watches and the role they’ve played in my life. I often read articles that focus on the value of watches, how their prices rise and fall like stocks. While I know people who track that closely, that’s never been my approach. I’m not a “collector” in the traditional sense. I don't care about reference numbers or complicated mechanics. For me, watches are markers of time and meaning. I love how giving or receiving a watch can feel—how these objects can carry the weight of a moment. To me, a watch is one of the most emotionally valuable keepsakes you can have.

My first “nice” watch was a Rolex, gifted to me by my husband on our honeymoon. It’s a two-tone GMT, and it’s still the timepiece I wear the most. That’s not because it’s the rarest or most expensive, but because it holds so much meaning. Every time I look down at it, I remember how I felt all those years ago and somehow, I love it more now than I did then.

Aesthetically, I also love its classic tool-watch look and the slightly larger case size (at least for a woman’s wrist). Rolex sport watches are like the perfect, well-worn white tee: timeless, versatile, and easy to love. That said, I’m brand-agnostic and appreciate many of the “greatest hits”: Cartier Tanks, Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks, classic Rolex models like GMTs, Submariners, Daytonas...If it speaks to you, it speaks to you.

When it comes to investing in a timepiece, or any fine jewelry, my biggest advice is this: make it personal. Honor a milestone, celebrate someone you love, or buy it just because. You’ll always look down and remember why you chose it and that’s what gives it value.

Below, I’ve curated some timepieces I’m currently obsessed with. Whether it’s your first watch, a new addition to a collection, or a gift for someone special, I hope one of these finds its way into your life story.

For the Ultimate Splurge

For a First Investment Piece

The It Girl Choice

Let me know your favorites! See you next month. xx