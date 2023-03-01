The 15 Best Online Jewelry Stores in 2023

Your next favorite piece is just a click away.

Caroline Caro Daur seen wearing jewellery: golden earrings, necklace and ring, sunglasses outside Sacai during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 on September 30, 2019 in Paris, France.
(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Brooke Knappenberger
By Brooke Knappenberger
Jewelry is as personal of a preference as our favorite foods. I, for one, am obsessed with dainty necklaces and can’t go a day without my go-to earring stack. Meanwhile, other fashion girls are rocking this season’s biggest jewelry trends with chunky bangles and drop earrings. Whatever your personal style, there are quite literally hundreds of jewelry brands across the world wide web to choose from when looking to add a new piece to your collection. But shopping for jewelry online isn’t nearly as daunting of a task as it may seem, we promise. 

Us bauble-lovers at MC did the work for you, searching high and low through the endless offerings to bring you our guide to the best online jewelry stores. These brands and retailers offer a wide range of exquisite styles, impeccable customer service, and the best materials you could want in an investment piece—because, let’s be real, jewelry is an investment. No matter the occasion or your personal style, this list is your ultimate guide to finding your next favorite necklace, ring, bracelet, and more. We’ve also included some affordable jewelry brands for those of us on a budget.

What to Look For in Online Jewelry

  • Materials. When you can't get a look or feel for a jewelry piece IRL, the best indicator of quality is going to be materials. For fine jewelry, consider 14k gold, platinum, silver, or cobalt, for a piece that'll last decades (when cared for properly) as these metals are especially durable. For a more affordable option, look towards gold-filled jewelry instead of gold-plated since these pieces are bonded to the base, and are therefore much more durable. Additionally, jewelry with stainless steel as the base is a great option as stainless steel is more resistant to the elements. 
  • Customer Service. Just like with fashion, you never really know how a piece of jewelry is going to look in person, so it's always a good idea to shop from brands with excellent customer service. Before hitting "purchase" on a piece, especially an investment piece, make sure the brand you're shopping from is communicative with their customers and that their shipping and exchange policy works for you. Some brands (like a few listed below) even offer virtual consultations if you need extra help with picking out a special piece. All in all, a little extra research when buying jewelry online will go a long way. 

The Best Online Jewelry Stores

Mejuri

Well-known by celebrities, influencers, and editors alike, Mejuri (opens in new tab) makes the kind of fine jewelry pieces you can wear every single day. Each stunning piece is created by their in-house design team and is a minimalist’s dream. Mejuri also has a two-year warranty on its pieces and is committed to being a sustainable jewelry brand—currently, the brand uses 80 percent recycled gold and 20 percent newly mined gold from responsible sources, with an ongoing mission to ensure 100 percent of its gold is traceable. 

Mejuir Croissant Dome Hoops

Croissant Dome Hoops

Mejuri Chain Link Necklace

Linked Two-Tone Necklace

Mejuir Dôme Ring

Dôme Ring

Mejuri Daily Large Hoops

Daily Large Hoops

BaubleBar

BaubleBar (opens in new tab) is an excellent choice for those looking for budget-friendly, yet fun pieces. The brand’s extensive range of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, and more all have a cheerful touch, whether it be through vivid colors or playful designs. Most pieces won’t cost you more than $100, but they also have a fine jewelry line (opens in new tab) with pieces made from 14k and 18k gold, which rings in at under $200. Many designs can be personalized, making this brand a great gifting option. 

Baublebar Kali Tennis Bracelet

Kali Tennis Bracelet

BaubleBar Claudia Ear Cuff Set

Claudia Ear Cuff Set

Baublebar Spillo 18k Gold Earrings

Spillo 18k Gold Earrings

BaubleBar teardrop birthstone necklace

Teardrop 18K Gold Birthstone Necklace

Gorjana

If you want to exude that effortless California cool girl vibe, this is the jewelry brand for you. Each of Gorjana’s (opens in new tab) pieces is easily stackable to suit your fancy, taking out the hard work of styling. And if you really struggle to come up with your own stack, the brand offers bundles of expertly curated pieces for an easy look. The brand’s more affordable 18k gold-plated pieces range from $30 to $150, while their fine jewelry line made from 14k gold ranges from $150 to $4,500, depending on the gemstones used.  

Gorjana Parker Mini Layering Set

Parker Mini Layering Set

Gorjana reed huggies

Reed Huggies

Gorjana Diamond Cluster Necklace

Diamond Cluster Necklace

Gorjana Diamond and White Topaz Ring Set

Diamond and White Topaz Ring Set

The Last Line

Calling all color lovers! The Last Line’s (opens in new tab) extensive collection is a myriad of rainbow-colored necklaces, huggie hoops, charms, and more. Each piece is made of 14k gold, and precious and semi-precious gemstones, which means these fine jewelry pieces are sure to last a lifetime. In fact, the brand’s motto is “this is the last line of jewelry you’ll ever need.” 

The Last Line Ruby Teardrop Slim Hoop Earring

Ruby Teardrop Slim Hoop Earring

the last line Blue Sapphire Linked Darling Necklace

Blue Sapphire Linked Darling Necklace

The last line Rainbow Perfect Tennis Bracelet

Rainbow Perfect Tennis Bracelet

The Last Line 14K Yellow Gold Emerald Pavé Wide Hoop Earring #4

14K Yellow Gold Emerald Pavé Wide Hoop Earring #4

Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth (opens in new tab) makes fine jewelry you’ll feel good about wearing. The brand is wholly committed to ethical sourcing, transparency, and sustainability. From their conflict-free diamonds and their 93 percent recycled gold down to their recycled wooden packaging, Brilliant Earth’s brand mission is something to support. It also doesn’t hurt that their huge selection of diamond and gemstone rings are out-of-this-world gorgeous 

Brilliant Earth Toi Et Moi Morganite and Pink Tourmaline Cocktail Ring

Toi Et Moi Morganite and Pink Tourmaline Cocktail Ring

Brilliant earth Bliss Lab Created Diamond Hoop Earrings

Bliss Lab Created Diamond Hoop Earrings

Brilliant earth Bezel Strand 18 In. Diamond Necklace

Bezel Strand 18 In. Diamond Necklace


Brilliant earth Petite Vera Diamond Chain Ring

Petite Vera Diamond Chain Ring

Bonbonwhims

Feast your eyes on the funkiest, coolest jewelry line you’ve ever seen. Founded by Clare Ngai in 2020, this brand offers up original pieces inspired by Y2K trends and a heavy dose of nostalgia. Think chunky resin rings, enamel charms, and campy beaded bracelets all under $200. I strongly believe that it’s impossible to be sad while wearing a piece from Bonbonwhims (opens in new tab).   

bonbonwhims giggles earrings

Giggles Earrings

Bonbonwhims monochrome ring in blue

Monochrome Ring

Bonbonwhims chaotic energy stretchy bracelet

Chaotic Energy Stretchy Bracelet

bonbonwhims Kaleidoscope necklace

Kaleidoscope Necklace

Jennybird

Hailey Bieber, Ellen Pompeo, Celine Dion, and Maren Morris all count themselves as fans of this jewelry brand, and it’s not hard to see why. Created by self-taught designer Jenny Bird (opens in new tab), her namesake collection features classic designs with a subtle modern twist. These pieces can be worn day to night and look so much more expensive than their under-$200 price tag. I, along with the rest of the fashion crowd, am especially obsessed with the brand’s Nouveau Puffs—they make any outfit look chic in an instant and don’t weigh down my ears. 

Jenny Bird Gold Nouveaux Puff Earrings

Nouveaux Puff Earrings

jenny bird chunky doune hoops silver

Chunky Doune Hoope

Jenny bird sofia choker

Sofia Choker

Jenny Bird Toni Ring Set

Toni Ring Set

J’Aime New York

If you haven’t heard of J’Aime New York yet, allow me to introduce you to one seriously cool fine jewelry line. Designer and entrepreneur Jaime Love created her namesake jewelry line with the style and edginess of New York City, where she was born and raised. J’Aime’s pendant necklaces are especially unique, with charms like melted peace signs, animal heads, and guitar picks taking center stage. The brand even offers full bespoke consultation services so you can help create a one-of-a-kind piece (or repurpose an old favorite) with the help of their expert designers 

J’Aime New York Double Sided "Sun & Sky" Guitar Pick Necklace
Double Sided "Sun & Sky" Guitar Pick Necklace

J’Aime New York Lion ring
Lion Ring

J’Aime New York Oval Link Bracelet
Oval Link Bracelet

J’Aime New York Mini Melting Peace Sign Necklace
Mini Melting Peace Sign Necklace

Missoma

London-based jewelry brand Missoma (opens in new tab) features a wide range of dainty, delicate-looking pieces that still make a statement. Missoma’s varied jewelry collection is made of pieces you can wear every day, but have subtle design differences to make you stand out from the crowd. Mix and match the brand's layer-friendly pieces to your heart’s content, or choose one of their pre-made sets. Either way, you’re in good hands. Prices range from $38 to about $4k for their fine jewelry line. 

missoma Iconic Lucy Williams Malachite Necklace Set

Iconic Lucy Williams Malachite Necklace Set

Missoma Savi Dome Medium Gemstone Hoop Earrings

Savi Dome Medium Gemstone Hoop Earrings

Missoma Engravable Cuff Bracelet

Engravable Cuff Bracelet

Missoma Curly Molten Initial Pendant Necklace

Curly Molten Initial Pendant Necklace

Catbird

Catbird (opens in new tab) is the ultimate jewelry line for those with a penchant for vintage-looking pieces. Their styles range from minimalist everyday pieces to dainty antique-inspired rings, but all of them are treasures to keep in your collection for years to come. Catbird also offers virtual styling appointments and has an online gift-finder service in case you need extra help in picking out a special piece. 

Catbird PEARL AND WHITE DIAMOND NECKLACE

Pearl and White Diamond Necklace

Catbird GRANDFATHER SIGNET, SILVER

Grandfather Siget Ring

Catbird SPRING FAIRY RING, DIAMOND

Spring Fairy Diamond Ring

Catbird Red Moon earrings

Red Moon Earring

Net-a-Porter

Sure, you may know Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) from their incredible inventory of designer clothing, but don’t sleep on their Jewelry and Watches section. The e-retailer offers over 15,000 pieces in its collection with prices starting at $30 and going upwards to the tens of thousands of dollars (there’s even diamond tiaras, if you’re in the market for one). You may have to browse through their extensive collection for a bit, but I guarantee you’re going to find your next favorite piece here. The site also has a super handy exchange and return policy—create a return or exchange return online within 28 days of purchase, then book a complementary collection. 

Jennifer Fisher Tube Gold-Plated Cuff

Jennifer Fisher Tube Gold-Plated Cuff

Alighieri Gold Beacon Gold-Plated Pearl Earrings

Alighieri Gold Beacon Gold-Plated Pearl Earrings

Mateo 14-Karat, Gold, Pearl and Diamond Necklace

Mateo 14-Karat, Gold, Pearl and Diamond Necklace

Roxanne Assoulin Hip Hop But Not Gold-Tone Crystal Earrings

Roxanne Assoulin Hip Hop But Not Gold-Tone Crystal Earrings

Stone and Strand

Investment pieces don’t necessarily have to be classic, simple styles. If you’re looking for something a little more fun to add to your collection, look to Stone and Strand. (opens in new tab) The brand offers a ton of candy-colored stud earrings, tennis bracelets, and rings along with diamond-encrusted options as well. This brand is especially great for those looking to build their go-to earring stack—their wide options of stud and hoop earrings (available in singles and pairs) make it the perfect place to fill your piercings. They also offer a ton of styling inspo on their website, too. 

Stone and strand Ruby and Pink Sapphire Prong Stud

Ruby and Pink Sapphire Prong Stud

Stone and Strand Diamond Orb Ring

Diamond Orb Ring

Stone and strand Mini Dog Tag Necklace

Mini Dog Tag Necklace

Stone and Strand Blue Wildflower Huggie

Blue Wildflower Huggie

Agmes

New York-based Agmes (opens in new tab) is a jewelry line inspired by architecture and modern art, which absolutely translates in their pieces. The brand’s minimalist pieces all have a sculptural element, so you’ll feel like your wearing actual art. This brand is made all the better with its sustainability practices. Agmes uses almost all recycled metals in their pieces, works in small, in-house batches, and has a zero-waste approach to their production. 

Agmes Baroque Josephine Earrings

Baroque Josephine Earrings

Agmes Twist Cuff

Twist Cuff

Agmes Small Bubble Hoops

Small Bubble Hoops

Agmes Gertrude Pendant

Gertrude Pendant

Laura Lombardi

To feel like a cool girl in an instant, wear a piece from Laura Lombardi. The New York-based jewelry line is full of bold chains, sculptural earrings, and statement bracelets. Each piece has an industrial feel, but is mixed with Lombardi’s native New York style and classic Italian motifs. Pieces are typically under $300, while most are under $200, but they could definitely be mistaken for designer pieces. 

Laura Lombardi beatta earrings
Beatta Earrings

Laura Lombardi carla necklace silver
Silver Carla Necklace

Laura Lombardi silver ball chain bracelet
Silver Ball Chain Bracelet

Laura Lombardi chiesa necklace
Chiesa Necklace

Joey Baby

Pearl lovers especially are going to fall in love with Joey Baby New York (opens in new tab). Most of the brand’s collection features stunning freshwater pearls in fun designs. Each piece is made by hand with the finest materials and attention to detail. What’s even better is that these high-quality pieces are insanely affordable. We’re talking “under-$50” affordable. Once you see the fun, lively pieces from Joey Baby, you’ll be convinced that pearls deserve a spot in your jewelry collection. 

Joey baby Aki Earrings

Aki Earrings

Agmes Kylie Bracelet

Kylie Bracelet

Joey baby Cece Necklace

Cece Necklace

Joey Baby Kuro Earrings

Kuro Earrings

Vrai

In case you didn’t know, mined diamonds come with a high human and environmental cost. If you’re looking for ethical diamonds you can proudly wear, look no further than Vrai (opens in new tab). Vrai diamonds are created in their zero-emission foundry, then cut and polished by master jewelry craftsmen, so no guilt comes with your jewelry shopping. From their stunning engagement rings to their dazzling necklaces, Vrai’s diamond jewelry are pieces you’ll never want to take off. 

Vrai Diamond Signet Ring

Diamond Signet Ring

Vrai Inner Spirit Medallion

Inner Spirit Medallion

Vrai Duo Drop Earrings

Duo Drop Earrings

Vrai Petite Pavé Bar Necklace

Petite Pavé Bar Necklace

Editorial Fellow

Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

