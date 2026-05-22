There are two things I do not play about: my job as Marie Claire's shopping editor, and my little sister. As the eldest daughter, it's my job to make sure that she always has everything she needs. So, when she told me she was heading to Spain with a few of her friends this summer, I obviously had to make a packing list for her.

But because my budget isn't a bottomless pit—no matter how much I wish it was—I'm using the new markdowns in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale to do it. The deals are running until June 1, so she'll have time to order everything she needs. Plus, she can buy everything, from bikinis to jelly mule sandals aptly named for one of the cities on her list, for up to 50 percent off.

But rather than leave her to scroll through endless pages of discounts, I served up the most worth-it deals, below. Keep scrolling for all the best ones. So if you're headed somewhere this summer (even if it's not to Europe!), there's something you can bring along.

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