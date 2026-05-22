My Little Sister Is Jetting off to Spain This Summer—21 Nordstrom Sale Finds I Demanded She Pack
It's my job as a big sister to tell her what to do.
There are two things I do not play about: my job as Marie Claire's shopping editor, and my little sister. As the eldest daughter, it's my job to make sure that she always has everything she needs. So, when she told me she was heading to Spain with a few of her friends this summer, I obviously had to make a packing list for her.
But because my budget isn't a bottomless pit—no matter how much I wish it was—I'm using the new markdowns in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale to do it. The deals are running until June 1, so she'll have time to order everything she needs. Plus, she can buy everything, from bikinis to jelly mule sandals aptly named for one of the cities on her list, for up to 50 percent off.
But rather than leave her to scroll through endless pages of discounts, I served up the most worth-it deals, below. Keep scrolling for all the best ones. So if you're headed somewhere this summer (even if it's not to Europe!), there's something you can bring along.
Comfortable sneakers are the key to surviving her walking-heavy days.
A kitten heel is perfect for whatever her evenings have in store.
The weather can be finicky, so she can't only bring shorts and mini dresses.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.