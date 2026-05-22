Waiting until Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale to secure the sneaker trends on my wish list isn't easy. The fashion FOMO is intense, watching Jennifer Lawrence and Bella Hadid flaunt their new footwear. But on May 22, I reminded myself saving money is always worth it. Nordstrom marked down the exact Adidas Superstar Sneakers worn by Kendall Jenner last February—to under $70.

If I added the low-top trainers to my shoe rack earlier this year, they would've set me back $100. Being patient—and styling celebrity-beloved ballet sneakers in the meantime—saved me $35. Now, they're just $65 during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale in her exact shape and shade. Jenner-approved pairs for 35-percent off don't cross my desk every day—much less every year. Sacrificing a few months of Superstar street style serves paid off massively in the end. Now, I'll make up for lost looks by wearing the white-striped black shoes on repeat.

For my inaugural Superstar set, I'm taking cues directly from Jenner's athleisure on Feb. 20. She stacked a vintage Adidas track jacket over a matching bralette, plus wide-leg joggers from Adanola. The two-tone sneakers pulled every element together—and inspired her outfit's color story.

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A few months later, Kendall Jenner's Adidas Superstar sneakers are more wallet-friendly than ever. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This isn't the first time the Adidas Superstars have gone on-sale—nor will it be the last. Their signature, rubber shell toes, smooth leather sidewalls, padded tongues, and 1.05-inch platform soles have been around since 1969, after all. But it is rare that sneakers with this much history in Hollywood are suddenly so wallet-friendly. The once-basketball shoes joined Jenner's closet in 2015, except in white with black stripes. That same year, the Superstars were stuck to Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, and Kristen Stewart's soles like glue.

Jenner's sneakers are just as cult-collected now as they were 10 years ago. In 2025 alone, Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean, Tate McRae, and Jennifer Lawrence boarded the bandwagon. Last September, J.Law went with the white, black-striped Superstars, but styled them just as effortlessly as Jenner beneath baggy jeans and a vintage strawberry-tinted Fendi bag.

In Sept. 2025, Jennifer Lawrence styled the same Adidas Superstar Sneakers in white with black stripes. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale will be over before you know it—the week-long event wraps on June 1. Jenner's Adidas Superstars are already flirting with the idea of selling out. Ah yes, such is the life of a Jenner-approved piece. I placed my $65 order hours ago, but what about you? Don't wait a minute more to style these supermodel-worthy Adidas.

Shop On-Sale Adidas Sneakers Inspired by Kendall Jenner

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