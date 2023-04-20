Fashion Test Drive: Isabel Marant's Oskan Moon Bag

"The key word is versatility."

Isabel Marant's Oskan Moon Bag in cognac
(Image credit: Isabel Marant)
We love discovering the most covetable pieces for the upcoming season. And to help you determine if you should go ahead and indulge, we've gone one step further and taken them for a Test Drive. Let's get you acquainted with Isabel Marant's Oskan Moon Bag.

As an iconic Parisian designer, Isabel Marant has become the default wardrobe for the woman with that certain je ne sais quoi—always dressed in an immaculate amalgamation of perfectly worn leathers, silky bohemian tops, and that slightly slouchy yet flawlessly fitted pair of trousers. 

With Marant, the just-rolled-out-of-bed aesthetic never looked better. And much like the creators who do it best, Isabel Marant herself is the perfect encapsulation of the woman she's designing for; elusive, but not exclusive—with a simple chic, French, cool-girl sensibility. 

Similar to her ready-to-wear designs, Marant's collection of handbags also harnesses high style without venturing into the too-precious-to-wear territory. Her newest Oskan Moon bag (opens in new tab), showcased on her Spring/Summer 2023 runway in Paris, is the latest edition to the designer's Oskan handbag line, shaped like a crescent moon and accented with decorative '90s-inspired studs. 

Both practicality and versatility were top of mind in designing the Oskan moon bag, and as a fashion editor continually on the hunt for the perfect everyday bag, I had to take it out for a spin.

Isabel Marant Oskan Bag

(Image credit: Sara Holzman)

The Design

The Oskan Moon bag—this one crafted from cognac leather—is a multi-hyphenate shoulder bag that delivers functionality and style. I found it best worn under the shoulder, but with an adjustable and removable strap, it can also be sported crossbody. Like most of Marant’s designs, the versatile leather fabrication allows you to rotate it for weekdays, weekends, and day or night.  The perfectly aged patina studs embellished along the bag's bottom exterior also add just the right amount of edge. Marant, a master of the essentials wardrobe, has mentioned her tendency to wear the same bag daily, changing them only with the turn of the season.

Isabel Marant Oskan Bag

(Image credit: Sara Holzman)

The Utility

This bag is not in the ludicrously capacious category—the size is just right. The interior has two internal compartments that are roomy enough to fit all daily necessities; your wallet, phone, keys, chapsticks, and sunglasses. Another testament to the bag's practicality is its secure top zip closure and the magnetic fastening that secures the purse together.

Isabel Marant Oskan Bag

(Image credit: Sara Holzman)

The Investment

While your tendency might be to gravitate towards one of the fleeting It-bags of the season, "the key word is versatility," says Marant of the new Oskan Moon bag design—and we agree—this sleek, straightforward bag is the ideal everyday investment piece and one you'll come back to season after season. 

Shop the Oskan Moon bag now, available in six colorways.

