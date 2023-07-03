It's officially Fourth of July weekend, and I'm sure you've got your sights set on BBQs, fireworks, and pool parties. Now, I wouldn't blame you if those were the only things on your mind, but the holiday weekend also brings another kind of fun: some great shopping. This weekend and through the Fourth, retailers are having some amazing deals on summer fashion, and it would be a shame if you missed out. Luckily for you, I'm a shopping-obsessed writer who never passes up the chance to shop a good sale, even if it means perusing during my family's holiday BBQ.

Three sales you absolutely cannot skip out on: J.Crew, Madewell, and Abercrombie. These retailers boast chic and elevated pieces all at an affordable price, which is why you can catch me wearing them on a near-daily basis. With their Fourth of July sales, these pieces are even more affordable and I, for one, am excited. So excited, in fact, that I scrolled through over 4,000 items on the three sites to fill up my shopping carts. I currently have my eye on new breezy linen pants, trendy sandals, and so, so many summer dresses.

If you've been wanting to add some fresh pieces to your warm-weather wardrobe, now's the time. Keep scrolling to see which J.Crew, Madewell, and Abercrombie sale items are in my cart right now and how to shop the sale for yourself. Act fast, though—pieces were selling out as I wrote this story.

J.Crew Sale Picks

J.Crew is the retailer to shop if you're in need of chic, luxurious-looking pieces. From now until July 5, get an extra 60 percent off all sale styles, plus 50 percent off summer must-haves with promo code FOURTH.

Strapless Peplum Top in Stretch Cotton Poplin Blend (Was $65) $26 at J.Crew What's old is new again—in this case, the peplum top. In case you didn't know, the silhouette is making its return and we're on board. This top instantly creates a snatched-in waist and will look so effortlessly chic paired with straight-legged jeans and heeled sandals.

V-Neck Smocked-Waist Dress in Liberty® Fabric (Was $120) $48 at J.Crew In my humble opinion, you can never have too many summer dresses. They are my favorite thing to wear when the weather is so hot, getting dressed is a struggle. This floral number has a smocked bodice for a flattering silhouette and is made from cotton so you stay breezy and comfortable.

Slim Demi-Boot Jean in White Wash (Was $100) $40 at J.Crew White jeans are a summertime staple. Sorry, I didn't make the rules. These high-waisted jeans fit slim through the hips and thighs, with a slightly flared hem to pair perfectly with strappy heels. They have just a hint of stretch, too, to feel comfy, yet hold you in.

Fleur Top in Eyelet (Was $100) $40 at J.Crew I can't be the only one who struggles with finding work-appropriate tops that won't make me sweat like crazy on my commute. A top like this would get so much use in my closet. Not only can I pair it with high-waisted trousers for the office, but it looks just as cute with denim shorts for the weekend.

Lucie Strappy Block-Heel Sandals in Italian Metallic Leather (Was $173) $69 at J.Crew Say hello to your new special occasion shoes! The metallic trend is by no means over, so if you're looking for an easy way to try it out, look towards your accessories. At under 3 inches, these pretty heels are comfy enough for dancing at all of your summer weddings.

Cropped Crochet Tank Top in Silk-Cotton Blend (Was $110) $44 at J.Crew If I could sum up that fun summer feeling in a top, this would be that top. This knitted crochet top hits at just the right spot to pair perfectly with all of your high-waisted denim. Reviewers say the quality and fit of this top are amazing, too.

Collection Side-Cutout Midi Dress in Eyelet (Was $82) $33 at J.Crew In need of a wedding guest dress? Or maybe you just need another sundress to add to your brunch-outfit rotation? Whatever the occasion, this dress has got you covered. With a change of shoes, this Barbie pink dress can be easily dressed up or down.

Tipped Racerback One-Piece Swimsuit (Was $102) $41 at J.Crew J.Crew has a ton of cute swimwear on sale, so if you're in need of a new bikini or one-piece this summer, now's the time to scoop one up. I'm particularly a fan of this one-piece because of it's simple, luxurious feel. It's giving Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap in the best way possible.

New Favorite Tank Top in Vintage Rib (Was $27) $11 at J.Crew A ribbed tank top is a wardrobe staple. Period. So when a good one is on sale (for $11, no less), it's never a bad idea to stock up on some. Grab your neutrals like white and black, then pick a fun color like this coral pink for summer. I promise you'll get so much wear out of them.

Tie-Front Voile Cover-Up Midi Dress (Was $70) $28 at J.Crew Technically, this is a swimsuit cover-up, but hear me out. Sheer fashion is everywhere right now, and if you pair this dress with black underwear, you've instantly got an of-the-moment look. You could also throw it over your bikini for dinner after your beach day. Trust me, it's a way better cover-up option than an oversized tee.

Madewell Sale Picks

Madewell has so many amazing summer pieces on sale, it was almost too hard to choose just a few. From now until July 5, score an extra 30 percent off on sale-marked items with the promo code HOTDEAL. A sale on top of a sale makes for some extremely good deals.

Floral Open-Stitch Cardigan Sweater (Was $70) $49 at Madewell If you're skeptical of buying a sweater during the summer months, I wouldn't blame you. Trust me, though, a light cardigan is a necessity. Bring this cozy cardigan into the office to fight off the blasting AC or toss it on during chilly summer nights.

Baggy Jean Shorts (Was $72) $51 at Madewell Your summer capsule wardrobe isn't complete without a good pair of denim shorts. These ones exude cool-girl energy with a high-waisted, relaxed fit. The longer inseam makes these feel a bit more chic than the short shorts of your middle school days, too.

The Transport Tote: Straw Edition (Was $88) $62 at Madewell Blame it on the upcoming Barbie movie, but I can't get enough of pink. I immediately added this fun beach bag into my cart to add some fun to my otherwise neutral outfits. Plus, its the ideal bag for vacations since it's easily packable.

Smocked Tie-Front Tank Top (Was $40) $28 at Madewell This adorable top was practically made for the days when putting together an outfit seems impossible. Just throw it on with your favorite pair of jeans, some sandals (might I recommend the fisherman mules, below?), and you're good to go.

Straight Cargo Pants in Softdrape (Was $83) $58 at Madewell I have been searching high and low for the perfect pair of cargo and I think I've finally found them. These pants are made with a light and airy fabric, meaning they are perfect for the summer. What I really love about these cargos, though, is that there aren't too many pockets. I don't want to feel like a piece of luggage wearing cargos, and these fit that bill.

Dobby Sophia Tie-Front Mini Dress (Was $60) $42 at Madewell Here's yet another Madewell dress I'm obsessing over for summer. The puff sleeves and tie-front neckline make this dress downright adorable. It's also incredibly flattering with its fitted top and relaxed skirt. I'm planning on wearing it with cowboy boots for a little added edge.

The Dixson Fisherman Mule (Was $120) $84 at Madewell I never thought I would be into the fisherman sandal trend. But then I saw these mules and my jaw dropped. These look so polished and so chic, I'm instantly imagining them with everything I own. Dresses, pants, skirts—they go with just about anything.

Popcorn-Knit Twist-Front Sleeveless Top (Was $35) $24 at Madewell Some days, you may want to switch it up from your basic ribbed tank. Enter: this fun, textured top. With a "popcorn" knit, twist-front detail, and perfect fit, it's a great top to throw on when you want to add a little flair. And if you're wanting color, it comes in three other vintage-esque summer shades.

Button-Front Tiered Midi Dress (Was $70) $49 at Madewell The embodiment of summer fashion to me is a white, flowy sundress, which is why I instantly added this pick to my cart. It's light, airy, and fights right in with the cottagecore aesthetic, my ideal summer vibe. If you're not too into the prairie look, the black version might be more up your alley.

The Linen-Blend Oversized Shirt (Was $75) $52 at Madewell In my humble opinion, you can never own too many button-down shirts. I personally own about six and wear one almost weekly. For summer, I'm eyeing linen shirts with an oversized fit like this one to stay cool and chic.

Abercrombie Sale Picks

I am obsessed with Abercrombie for their elevated basics and of course their jeans, so when there's a sale, you can bet I'll be filling my cart. Nearly everything in the store is 20 percent off, from summer dresses to denim, plus sale-marked items get an extra 15 percent off. No promo code necessary.

Linen-Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pant (Was $80) $54 at Abercrombie Linen pants are a necessity when summer rolls around. It's just too damn hot to wear your typical trousers. This pair, made with a linen-cotton blend, will keep you cool and stylish on your commute to work. Reviewers especially love how comfortable and easy to style they are.

Soft Matte Seamless High-Neck Bodysuit (Was $50) $34 at Abercrombie This bodysuit went viral on TikTok and I can tell you exactly why. It's made from a buttery smooth fabric that snatches you in and feels so comfy. Plus, it's a bit more elevated than your everyday ribbed tank.

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean (Was $99) $67 at Abercrombie As someone with at least six pairs of Abercrombie jeans (and this exact pair), they are absolutely worth adding to your cart. This pair in particular has a vintage fit that holds you in without feeling too tight. I especially love wearing them with heels because of the split-hem detail.

Short-Sleeve Cotton Sheer Peasant Top (Was $50) $34 at Abercrombie This peasant blouse is about everything I could want in a summer top: it's flowy, white, and easy to style. Wear it with jeans or denim shorts for a daytime look or pair with a pencil skirt for the office. Three other colorways, including a pretty floral print, are on sale too!

Satin Column Maxi Skirt (Was $70) $48 at Abercrombie I practically can't walk a block without seeing a fashion girl in a pretty satin skirt, which is why this one shot up to the top of my wishlist. I'm planning on wearing it with crop tops and cool sneakers for daytime then adding heels and a blazer for a night out.

One-Shoulder Easy Waist Maxi Dress (Was $110) $75 at Abercrombie I've been trying to make a conscious effort to wear more color, at least for the summer, and this dress makes it super easy to do so. The one-shoulder detail makes this dress standout in my sundress collection and I love how there's a petite option for those of us under 5'4".

Ribbed Sweater Sweetheart Bodysuit (Was $60) $41 at Abercrombie I'm taking these amazing sales as an opportunity to upgrade my basics. Instead of a regular tank top, I'll be wearing this bodysuit for a more elevated look. Reviewers say it's cozy and hugs the body so well. You'll be happy to know that all five shades are on sale.

Emerson Strapless Poplin Midi Dress (Was $100) $68 at Abercrombie If you're loving Sofia Richie Grainge's style as of late (aren't we all?), then this dress is for you. It exudes that chic, quiet luxury vibe with its strapless neckline and ruched bodice. Honestly, I could see this dress selling for so much higher than its current $68 price tag.

Tie-Strap Underwire Bikini Top (Was $55) $37 at Abercrombie All I want for my swimwear this season is this sparkly fabric. It's so much prettier than my basic black bikini I usually turn to. This top fits just like a bra with underwire for support and a moderate amount of coverage. The tie shoulder straps are an extra cute detail, too.