Jennifer Lawrence Layers the Pendant Necklace Trend Over Her Timeless White Button-Up
She also accessorized with the season's biggest sneaker trend.
Jennifer Lawrence casually gifted the world with a low-key masterclass in mixing trends Friday afternoon when she and her husband, Cooke Maroney attended game one of the 2024 World Series in Los Angeles.
The No Hard Feelings star, who recently announced she's pregnant with her second child with Maroney, kept it classic and simple with the outfit itself: an open pinstriped white button-up over a white tee and a loose-fitting pair of black trouser that look so gloriously comfortable, you'll want to replace all of your loungewear with them.
Without sacrificing any of the outfit's perfectly laidback vibe, Lawrence worked in not just one, but two of the biggest accessory trends of the moment. For Exhibit A, scroll back up just a bit for a look at Lawrence's shoes, a black and white pair of Puma's Speedcat OG sneakers, which have been selling out fast and proving to be one of the biggest shoe trends of the autumn-winter 2024/2025 season.
As for Exhibit B: Lawrence hit on another recent trend with the bold pendant necklace she layered over her pinstriped button-up.
The large, round black pendant necklace was complimented by Lawrence's black acetate Phoebe Philo Score sunglasses and black leather Phoebe Philo Gig Bag.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's World Series Outing Accessories
Lawrence's casual baseball game date night came just two days after the Oscar-winner hard-launched her maternity style for her second pregnancy in a sleeveless, ivory blazer dress at the Hollywood premiere of Zurwaski V Texas, a documentary about the impact of Roe v. Wade's repeal that she worked on as a producer.
A source close to Lawrence recently told People that she's "thrilled" to be pregnant again (if that wasn't already obvious).
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"She loves being a mom," the source said. "She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will three when the new baby arrives."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Sources Are Saying There's an "Engagement Countdown"
"He is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan Coordinate in Lingerie-Inspired Dresses for the 'Guts World Tour' Movie Premiere
Their looks were *sheer* perfection.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Think Joe Alywn Might Be Dating Kendall Jenner
And, predictably, they have *thoughts*.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Hard-Launches Her Red Carpet Maternity Style in a Quiet Luxury Blazer Dress
Quiet luxury is still alive and well.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Second Pregnancy Style Era Is Off to a Must-Shop Start
She knows what she likes—and how to wear it.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Baby Bump in a Perfect White T-Shirt and a Pop of Cherry Red
Her maternity style era is here.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Repeats the Same Button-Up Shirt Outfit Two Days in a Row
The actress wore the exact same look two days in a row.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Tests a Rising Fall 2024 Color Trend Months Early
Forget summer.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Only Jennifer Lawrence Can Make the Jelly Sandals Trend Look Boho Chic
The actress is helping ring in a '90s shoe renaissance.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid Are Kick-Starting a Vans Sneaker Trend
Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence are on board with the brand.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
5 Celebrity-Favorite Sneaker Brands Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, and More A-Listers Swear By
Shop their favorites from Adidas, Nike, Vans, and more.
By Julia Marzovilla Published