Jennifer Lawrence Layers the Pendant Necklace Trend Over Her Timeless White Button-Up

Jennifer Lawrence casually gifted the world with a low-key masterclass in mixing trends Friday afternoon when she and her husband, Cooke Maroney attended game one of the 2024 World Series in Los Angeles.

The No Hard Feelings star, who recently announced she's pregnant with her second child with Maroney, kept it classic and simple with the outfit itself: an open pinstriped white button-up over a white tee and a loose-fitting pair of black trouser that look so gloriously comfortable, you'll want to replace all of your loungewear with them.

Jennifer Lawrence layered a pendant necklace over a classic button-up to attend game one of the 2024 World Series in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Without sacrificing any of the outfit's perfectly laidback vibe, Lawrence worked in not just one, but two of the biggest accessory trends of the moment. For Exhibit A, scroll back up just a bit for a look at Lawrence's shoes, a black and white pair of Puma's Speedcat OG sneakers, which have been selling out fast and proving to be one of the biggest shoe trends of the autumn-winter 2024/2025 season.

As for Exhibit B: Lawrence hit on another recent trend with the bold pendant necklace she layered over her pinstriped button-up.

Jennifer Lawrence embraced the pendant necklace trend at game one of the 2024 World Series in Los Angeles Friday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The large, round black pendant necklace was complimented by Lawrence's black acetate Phoebe Philo Score sunglasses and black leather Phoebe Philo Gig Bag.

Lawrence's casual baseball game date night came just two days after the Oscar-winner hard-launched her maternity style for her second pregnancy in a sleeveless, ivory blazer dress at the Hollywood premiere of Zurwaski V Texas, a documentary about the impact of Roe v. Wade's repeal that she worked on as a producer.

A source close to Lawrence recently told People that she's "thrilled" to be pregnant again (if that wasn't already obvious).

"She loves being a mom," the source said. "She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will three when the new baby arrives."