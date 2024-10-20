Jennifer Lawrence Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant!

On Sunday, Oct. 20, a rep for the Oscar-winning actress confirmed to Vogue that Lawrence is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney.

As the publication notes, on Saturday, Oct. 19, Lawrence showed off her new baby bump while enjoying dinner in Los Angeles, wearing a La Ligne t-shirt and sweater.

The actress is already a proud mom to her 2-year-old son, Cy, whom she also shares with her husband Maroney, a well-known art gallery director. The pair said "I do" back in October 2019 in Newport, Rhode Island at the Belcourt mansion.

The news comes as Lawrence prepares for the premiere of her new documentary, Zurawski v Texas, which details the harsh reality of a post-Roe world in Texas, where abortion is banned with very limited exceptions. That Lawrence has shared the news of her pregnancy while also promoting the film is somewhat fitting in that it defies anti-abortion stereotypes—the majority of people who seek abortion care are already parents with at least one child at home.

Jennifer Lawrence (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We felt it was critical to not only theatrically release the film in traditional markets like New York and Los Angeles,” Maisie Crow, who directed the film, which is executive produced by Lawrence and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, told Deadline , “but make it available during that window in locations across Texas to ensure Texans understand what these abortion bans mean in practice.”

In a 2022 interview with Vogue for the publication's cover story, Lawrence talked about the intersection of motherhood and abortion rights, and how her life personally changed after she became a parent.

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, It was amazing from the start, some people will think, It wasn’t amazing for me at first, and feel bad," she told the publication at the time. "Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving. I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?”

Jennifer Lawrence (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence then went on to talk about her family's politics, as well as her reaction to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade and how her own personal reproductive outcomes, including multiple miscarriages, informs her politics today.

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different,” Lawrence explained. “I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t f*** with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

Lawrence “had a miscarriage alone in Montreal” in her early 20s before she was able to receive abortion care. Then, while filming Don't Look Up, she says she experienced another miscarriage that required her to undergo a D&C, the same procedure used for abortion care that is now illegal in many parts of the United States.