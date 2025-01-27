Jennifer Lopez Revives the Naked Shoe Trend With a Glistening Green Sequin Dress
Her dress matches our envy over this entire look.
The naked shoe trend got an official 2025 endorsement from Jennifer Lopez this weekend (not that anyone is surprised).
The actress and singer was spotted out in Los Angeles this weekend, when she attended a celebration in honor of her longtime manager Benny Medina's 67th birthday at Novikov, a Mediterranean and Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills.
Lopez wore a shimmering, bright green, sequined floor-length gown with longs sleeves (and a sexy, high front slit) and a black, high-neck collar for the special occasion. The Unstoppable star styled her hair in a simple, sleek bun for the outing and accessorized the decidedly-glam outfit with with a sparkly pair of silver statement earrings—and, of course, the aforementioned naked shoes.
According to Star Style, Lopez's personal naked shoe trend for the evening out was a pair of Femme Ford Mules in Black, which usually retail for $199.
This definitely isn't the first time Lopez has embraced the naked shoe trend. In fact, she was spotted out and about in PVC shoes several times in 2024 alone (see her plain-white-tee-and-jeans-with-PVC-shoes look from August and the time she proved PVC shoes can be dressed up and incorporated as part of a certified office-appropriate look when she paired them with trousers for a quintessentially autumnal outfit last fall).
Another bonus of Lopez's love of PVC footwear: It offers a perfect window for pedicure viewing—as evidenced by the clear view of her on-point dark polish pedicure in the snaps from her arrival at Medina's birthday celebration this weekend.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
