Let’s Get Naked Shoes
The runways have spoken. This is the latest, barely-there trend for everyone.
The "no pants" trend has become as common on the runway as wearing them. Yet, few people stand in front of the mirror and channel Coco Chanel’s famous rule by deciding that pants are the one thing they should take off. While it might pass "Go" amongst the fever dream looks on the fashion week circuits, naked dressing—tiny briefs, barely there tops, peek-a-boo sheer skirts, and even head-to-toe transparency (pieces that make Carrie Bradshaw’s memorable “naked dress” feel laughably modest) aren’t held to the same acceptance standards in the real world.
Fashion celebrates self-expression, but even boundless self-confidence won’t make a Hailey Bieber-fied sheer lace catsuit office-appropriate. And let’s be honest—many grown women (hi, that's me, and probably you) aren’t exactly eager to take on the world in little more than lingerie.
While the Summer 2025 runways haven’t entirely caught on to this sentiment, amidst plunging necklines and high-rise briefs, there’s an ever-so-subtle shift in the air. And, a new take on scantily clad. Enter the "naked shoe"—a minimalist trend that starkly contrasts last season’s bold, maximalist accessories.
At Brandon Maxwell, where “nonchalance” was cited as a key inspiration in the designer’s show notes, his flats were so delicate that even a squint could barely discern the netting that seemed to vanish into the runway. They felt like an elevated take on the '90s jelly flats, offering a refined touch to the season. Meanwhile, Tibi's clothing skewed more tech-forward and voluminous, with pieces like cape dresses and parachute pants. Yet, in a striking contrast, the collection was styled with light-footed strappy shoes and transparent boots, creating an unexpected balance between structure and minimalism.
At French house Alaïa’s much-anticipated New York show at the Guggenheim, their famous ballerina flats took a backseat to ladylike heels with high vamps and stilettos adorned with toe straps and clear encasements, which accompanied the brand’s structural ready-to-wear.
While designers like Amina Muaddi and Gianvito Rossi have already explored the barely-there shoe trend, I anticipate many more will follow suit. And it's only a matter of time before influential celebs like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Gigi, and Bella Hadid will step out in them. (Jenner Lopez already is.)
But even as the runways continue pushing the boundaries of what constitutes clothing, there’s some indication that designers are making room for a quieter kind of confidence in fashion—one that embraces minimalism without sacrificing style, or clothes, for that matter.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Sara Holzman is the Style Director for Marie Claire, where she's worked alongside the publication for eight years in various roles, ensuring the brand's fashion content continues to inform, inspire, and shape the conversation about fashion's ever-evolving landscape. With a degree from the Missouri School of Journalism, Sara is responsible for overseeing a diverse fashion content mix, from emerging and legacy designer profiles to reported features on the influence of social media on style and seasonal and micro trends across the world's fashion epicenters in New York, Milan, and Paris. Before joining Marie Claire, Sara held fashion roles at Conde Nast's Lucky Magazine and Self Magazine and was a style and travel contributor to Equinox's Furthermore website. Over her decade of experience in the fashion industry, Sara has helped guide each brand's style point of view, working alongside veteran photographers and stylists to bring editorial and celebrity photo shoots to fruition from start to finish. Sara currently lives in New York City. When she's not penning about fashion or travel, she’s at the farmer’s market, on a run, working to perfect her roasted chicken recipe, or spending time with her husband, dog, and cat. Follow her along at @sarajonewyork
-
If You Give beabadoobee the Decks at a Party, She Will Put on Maroon 5
The singer opens up about her listening habits, including her penchant for playing Maroon 5 at parties.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon Spotted Holding Hands at 'Unstoppable' Premiere in Toronto
They reportedly had "a long, deep conversation" amid J.Lo's divorce from Ben Affleck.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton's Parents Make a Surprising Cameo in the Princess's Cancer Update Video
Carole and Michael Middleton are hands-on grandparents.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
This New York Fashion Week, Athletes Are Scoring All the Front Row Style Points
The Olympics ended last month, but NYFW is keeping sports stars busy.
By Julia Gray Published
-
This Dog Fashion Show Defends New York City Girls' Most Loyal Companions
Susan Alexandra and Rachel Antonoff put Westminster to shame.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Christy Turlington and Grace Burns Share Adorable Mother-Daughter Runway Moment at Ralph Lauren
This is a nepo baby moment I can get behind.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski Will Always Return to the Tory Burch Runway
She made her fourth appearance for the label's 20th anniversary.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Sandy Liang Redefines What It Means to Dress Your Age
Sandy Liang thinks so.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
At Dauphinette, Ambition Is All-Consuming
‘Happiness’ used to be the label's guiding design principle. Not anymore.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
J.Crew's Fall Collection Is the Best Kind of Nostalgia Trip
21 pieces to fall in love with.
By Julia Marzovilla Last updated
-
This Groundbreaking Fashion Show Featured Models with Disabilities
Including the first male amputee to ever walk the NYFW runway.
By Diana Bruk Published