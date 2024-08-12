Jennifer Lopez Steps Up Her White Tee and Jeans With a $500,000 Hermès Bag and Naked Shoes
Her PVC pumps are several levels above the mesh flats trend.
A white tee and jeans is a tale as old as time. A tentpole of modern-day fashion, the combo is universally hailed for its ease and adaptability. Wear the duo with Dr. Martens and a stack of silver chains for an instantly edgy look; pair it with a blazer and loafers and you've got a trendy office 'fit. Or, wear it with a rare Hermès bag worth $500,000 and naked shoes for an of-the-moment ensemble worthy of J.Lo herself.
On August 9, Jennifer Lopez was photographed leaving E. Baldi Beverly Hills, where she had lunch with her child Emme Muñiz. The "Let's Get Loud" singer put her spin, yet again, on fashion's favorite pairing, wearing a cropped white T-shirt, wide-leg jeans (by Gucci, of course), and a pair of naked shoes.
Lopez styled the basics with all her most beloved accessories, including: a pair of Bottega Veneta sunglasses, shoulder-grazing Jennifer Fisher hoops, and her favorite $500,000 Hermés Birkin. The white crocodile leather style is almost always her street style plus-one, whether she's dressing for a trip to her Hamptons gym or a power lunch in Los Angeles.
Though this look was all about Lopez's wardrobe favorites, there was an element of surprise. Instead of your typical sneakers or pumps, the star chose one of fashion's most risqué footwear styles. She sported a pair of heeled PVC sandals—AKA naked shoes—that flaunted her "glazed donut" pedicure.
A new take on the classic nude pump, these barely-there sandals have fans ranging from Kylie Jenner to Beyoncé. Lopez's pair, specifically, come from Femme Los Angeles and cost $199. Though hers are nearly sold out, there are plenty of similar styles available. The style also arrives as celebrities from Jennifer Lawrence to Zendaya embrace the mesh flats trend—another way to bare your toes, albeit with a little less height.
Lopez is a noted fan of the white T-shirt/jeans outfit format, even more so than your average fashionista. She's worn every possible variation of the look, often featuring one of her many rare Birkins. Designer or not, a good bag can level-up any classic formula.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
