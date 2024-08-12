A white tee and jeans is a tale as old as time. A tentpole of modern-day fashion, the combo is universally hailed for its ease and adaptability. Wear the duo with Dr. Martens and a stack of silver chains for an instantly edgy look; pair it with a blazer and loafers and you've got a trendy office 'fit. Or, wear it with a rare Hermès bag worth $500,000 and naked shoes for an of-the-moment ensemble worthy of J.Lo herself.

On August 9, Jennifer Lopez was photographed leaving E. Baldi Beverly Hills, where she had lunch with her child Emme Muñiz. The "Let's Get Loud" singer put her spin, yet again, on fashion's favorite pairing, wearing a cropped white T-shirt, wide-leg jeans (by Gucci, of course), and a pair of naked shoes.

Jennifer Lopez went for a Los Angeles lunch in all her staples: a white T-shirt, jeans, a $500,000 Birkin bag, and naked shoes. (Image credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

Lopez styled the basics with all her most beloved accessories, including: a pair of Bottega Veneta sunglasses, shoulder-grazing Jennifer Fisher hoops, and her favorite $500,000 Hermés Birkin. The white crocodile leather style is almost always her street style plus-one, whether she's dressing for a trip to her Hamptons gym or a power lunch in Los Angeles.

Though this look was all about Lopez's wardrobe favorites, there was an element of surprise. Instead of your typical sneakers or pumps, the star chose one of fashion's most risqué footwear styles. She sported a pair of heeled PVC sandals—AKA naked shoes—that flaunted her "glazed donut" pedicure.

A new take on the classic nude pump, these barely-there sandals have fans ranging from Kylie Jenner to Beyoncé. Lopez's pair, specifically, come from Femme Los Angeles and cost $199. Though hers are nearly sold out, there are plenty of similar styles available. The style also arrives as celebrities from Jennifer Lawrence to Zendaya embrace the mesh flats trend—another way to bare your toes, albeit with a little less height.

Lopez is a noted fan of the white T-shirt/jeans outfit format, even more so than your average fashionista. She's worn every possible variation of the look, often featuring one of her many rare Birkins. Designer or not, a good bag can level-up any classic formula.