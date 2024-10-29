Jennifer Lopez Proves Naked Shoes Are Fall-Appropriate in Peep-Toe Pumps, Trousers, and a Black Birkin
Maybe they're more of a seasonal staple than we thought.
If you had asked me two weeks ago what the biggest shoe trend of the fall season would be, I likely would have said suede boots, black penny loafers, or the ever-trending ballet flat. What I absolutely would not have predicted is the PVC naked shoe—and yet, celebrities cannot stop wearing them.
Though the rest of us have largely traded out toe-baring footwear for more cold-weather appropriate styles, Hollywood's most stylish are hanging onto this summertime favorite. Jennifer Lopez is a leading proponent of the trend, taking her clear footwear obsession well into pumpkin spice season.
She wore her favorite pair of Femme LA naked shoes just last weekend, styling them with destroyed jeans and and a caramel-colored Birkin. The very next day, she reached for the same pair, once more—but her look couldn't have been more different.
While Sunday's outfit was light and breezy, Monday's was all business. Lopez was photographed on Oct. 28 headed to the recording studio in full boss mode. She wore office-appropriate wide-leg trousers in dark taupe, a black Birkin, and her favorite boat neck top from Intimissimi (which is sold out in black, but available in a ton of other colors, FYI).
The see-through shoe style is the very last thing you'd associate with the season of chunky knits and wool trousers. But, somehow, Lopez has managed to tap into its inter-seasonality, coordinating a black pedicure with her semi-sheer top and black Birkin bag.
Though her choice of footwear is unexpected, Lopez is nowhere near an outlier. Kim Kardashian has always been a noted fan (her family practically started the trend back in 2017) and wears them perpetually, regardless of season. Blake Lively, too, has styled the summertime shoe for fall. She also wore a pair yesterday, debuting a glimmering, crystal-covered pair for the 2024 CFDA awards.
All this is to say: we've got a new It-shoe on our hands.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content.
