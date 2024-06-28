It's officially been 10 years since Jennifer Lopez released her eighth studio album, A.K.A., back in 2014. In light of the monumental occasion, Lopez celebrated the moment in her latest Instagram post with not just one but three nearly-naked looks from the iconic era—and more.

O.G. fans remember where they were when Lopez first dropped the fiery red A.K.A album cover on June 13. Now, in a carousel made on Thursday, June 27, Lopez posted images from a recent photoshoot shot by Steven Gomillion that copy-and-pasted the exact look, from the outfit down to the hair.

Similar to the original cover, J.Lo tapped into the nearly-naked trend for the Instagram post. The "First Love" singer was seen posing in front of a golden backdrop, sporting a full Versace look. Her outfit consisted of a vibrant red corset, with the top adorned all over in cutouts and buckles. The fashion house's Medusa embellishment also appeared on the straps.

With the help of celebrity stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, she paired the barely-there top with a skin-tight glossy skirt that sat high on her waist and hit right at the knee.

J.Lo nailed the look down to the detail. She managed to pull the exact same jewelry pieces from the cover, completing her outfit with a chunky gold Versace Medusa bracelet and a coordinating necklace, along with chunky silver rings and gold dangling earrings.

The 54-year-old styled her honey-blonde hair, done by Lorenzo Martin, in an ultra-long, voluminous half-up hairdo. For glam, she showed off her sunkissed tan and wore a glossy nude lip to complete.

"10 Years of A.K.A.," the multi-hyphenate captioned the nostalgic Instagram post.

J.Lo's fiery red look isn't the only outfit she recreated for the celebratory moment. In a separate post made by the photographer, Lopez also shot another set of images inspired by none other than her beloved alter-ego (and one of her most notable music eras) "Jenny on the Block."

Lopez is seen wearing a hooded sequin ensemble—a slouchy, micro-mini romper featuring a deep V-cut neckline that showed off her bust. She completed her outfit with a bold red lip, large silver hoop earrings, and bedazzled pumps to match.

For her third and final outfit change, she fully committed to the nearly-naked look. The next slide on Gomillion's post reveals Lopez in a silver rhinestone-studded mesh dress. She wore a white bralette underneath, and her maxi look came embellished with white sequins that covered the lower part of her backside. For accessories, she wore a white fitted hat and—the ultimate 2014 relic—a pair of white Jeffrey Campbell platform ankle "Lita" booties.

Lopez's throwback post follows the cancellation of her U.S. tour This Is Me…Live made on May 31, which was slated to run from June to August. It was set to feature songs from each one of her most memorable music eras throughout her career—and almost certainly would've included A.K.A. The tour would've been Lopez's first in five years since the 2019 "It's My Party" concert that commemorated her 50th birthday.

Still, it's clear that Lopez is finding ways to make it up to fans for the sudden last-minute cancellation—and it seems she's starting it off by recreating throwback moments. Knowing J.Lo (and the Leo that she is), there must be more up her sleeve in the coming weeks, especially ahead of her birthday in July.