Low Ticket Sales Were Not to Blame for Jennifer Lopez’s Tour Cancellation, After All

Jennifer Lopez herself once sang that “love don’t cost a thing”—except maybe, in her case, a summer tour.

Multiple outlets reported that Lopez’s planned summer tour, “This Is Me…Live”—slated to run from June to August prior to its May 31 cancellation—was experiencing low ticket sales, but a report from The Daily Mail refuted that: though there was an initial struggle to sell tickets to the show, sales eventually spiked to 78 percent sold out. “If [she] had done this [cancellation] early on, then it would have been about ticket sales because they did start slow—but it was not,” a source said.

"This Is Me...Live" would have been Lopez’s first concert tour in five years, since 2019’s “It’s My Party” commemorating her 50th birthday that July.

Despite reports to the contrary, Lopez didn't cancel her planned summer tour for low ticket sales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After canceling a handful of dates earlier this year, the tour was rebranded from its initial moniker, “This Is Me…Now” (the same name of Lopez’s most recent album, released in February) to “This Is Me…Live,” with a focus on more of a greatest hits vibe. For context, Lopez’s debut album, 1999’s On the 6, was released 25 years ago this month.

Instead of low ticket sales, it seems that Lopez really did cancel the tour to focus on her marriage to Ben Affleck, who, despite a more than 20-year love story, Lopez married only two years ago last month. Lopez’s friends told The Daily Mail that the multihyphenate is “willing to make any sacrifice, including giving up being J.Lo” and “dimming her shine” to save her marriage. (Not sure how we feel about going that far, but we respect working to save a relationship.)

“She doesn’t want to get divorced,” a friend said, per the publication. They added “She can’t bear the idea of failure.”

Lopez was seen out this weekend wearing her wedding ring, as rumors swirl that her $60 million marital home with Affleck was being put up for sale. (Image credit: Backgrid one time use)

Lopez canceled the tour to work on saving her marriage to Affleck, whom she married in July 2022 in Las Vegas and, the next month, in front of family and friends at Affleck's estate in Georgia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After weeks of speculation about the state of her union following Affleck’s skipping the Met Gala—which Lopez co-chaired—on May 6, on May 31 Lopez finally pulled the plug on the tour, scheduled to begin on June 26 in Orlando. The reason given was so that Lopez could spend time with her “children, family, and close friends,” according to a statement released at the time.