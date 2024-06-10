Low Ticket Sales Were Not to Blame for Jennifer Lopez’s Tour Cancellation, After All

Jennifer Lopez herself once sang that “love don’t cost a thing”—except maybe, in her case, a summer tour.
Multiple outlets reported that Lopez’s planned summer tour, “This Is Me…Live”—slated to run from June to August prior to its May 31 cancellation—was experiencing low ticket sales, but a report from The Daily Mail refuted that: though there was an initial struggle to sell tickets to the show, sales eventually spiked to 78 percent sold out. “If [she] had done this [cancellation] early on, then it would have been about ticket sales because they did start slow—but it was not,” a source said.
"This Is Me...Live" would have been Lopez’s first concert tour in five years, since 2019’s “It’s My Party” commemorating her 50th birthday that July.
After canceling a handful of dates earlier this year, the tour was rebranded from its initial moniker, “This Is Me…Now” (the same name of Lopez’s most recent album, released in February) to “This Is Me…Live,” with a focus on more of a greatest hits vibe. For context, Lopez’s debut album, 1999’s On the 6, was released 25 years ago this month.
Instead of low ticket sales, it seems that Lopez really did cancel the tour to focus on her marriage to Ben Affleck, who, despite a more than 20-year love story, Lopez married only two years ago last month. Lopez’s friends told The Daily Mail that the multihyphenate is “willing to make any sacrifice, including giving up being J.Lo” and “dimming her shine” to save her marriage. (Not sure how we feel about going that far, but we respect working to save a relationship.)
“She doesn’t want to get divorced,” a friend said, per the publication. They added “She can’t bear the idea of failure.”
After weeks of speculation about the state of her union following Affleck’s skipping the Met Gala—which Lopez co-chaired—on May 6, on May 31 Lopez finally pulled the plug on the tour, scheduled to begin on June 26 in Orlando. The reason given was so that Lopez could spend time with her “children, family, and close friends,” according to a statement released at the time.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
