In a world where dressing for Saint Patrick's Day evokes images of lime green and fake beads, Kate Middleton's green coat sticks out like a fashionable green thumb, and that's why we love it. If you're looking to pick up a new end-of-winter coat to transition you into warmer weather, the Duchess of Cambridge's outfit serves as the perfect dose of inspiration.

Middleton joined her husband, Prince William, on a trip to Aldershot, England to celebrate the holiday by attending a parade of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. This was the first time that Middleton had attended the parade since 2019, and she celebrated her return by opting for a long emerald green wool coat by the London-based designer Laura Green. Keeping on-theme, she accessorized with a matching hat and a pair of green pumps.

Her ensemble was finished off with a touch of gold by way of a shamrock-shaped brooch which reportedly belongs to the Irish Guards. Middleton, known to be a fan of re-wearing the same pieces from time to time, has been the only royal to wear the brooch since she debuted it in 2011.

(Image credit: UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

It's no secret that emerald green has officially come back in style this season; positively everyone wore the shade in the summer of 2021. Middleton's take is more subdued than other iterations, keeping with the rest of her perfectly put-together wardrobe. The Duchess is no stranger to wearing a monochrome look—she just wore an all-blue outfit to The Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey in London earlier this week, on March 14.

Even if we don't all have Kate Middleton's shopping budget, we can all take inspiration from her most recent look. Keep scrolling to shop a few coats that come in a similar shade.