Hailey Bieber Wore the It-Girl Green Workout Set of the Moment

Supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Sofia Ritchie have all been spotted in Alo Yoga pieces lately. But nobody seems to love Alo more than Hailey Bieber, who just stepped out in a bright green ensemble from the brand. And no, you don't need to be green with envy about her look, because the brand has a ton of similarly-hued pieces on their site right now.

Bieber was photographed while out in Los Angeles in the Splendor Bra and a pair of mini bike shorts from the brand. She styled the super-bright pieces under an oversized white button-down shirt for added coverage, and tied another white shirt around her waist. In true H.B fashion, her accessories included a pair of her go-to white sneakers, some white bunched-up socks, and a pair of slender black square sunglasses. She even donned a slinky body chain and a coordinating gold necklace.

(Image credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

If you recall, green was seemingly everyone's favorite color last spring and summer. From Bottega Venata and Coach's best-selling handbags that came in a Kelly green hue and went viral on TikTok and Instagram to other, brighter shades and iterations, there as no denying that green was certifiably the most in-demand color of 2021.

But don't worry—a quick trip to Alo's website right now is proof that the color isn't going anywhere in 2022. A shade that the brand is calling Green Emerald is just about everywhere on the site right now, from some fresh new leggings to an updated, pleated version of that viral tennis skirt that was just about everywhere last year. Oh—and Alo even came out with a preppy tennis dress to match.

Read on to shop a few pieces from the new collection below. Here's to a very hot girl green summer in 2022.

Alo Yoga Aces Tennis Skirt $72 at Alo Yoga Unleash your inner prepster with this pleated skirt from Alo.

Alo Yoga Ribbed HIgh Waist Blissful Legging $98 at Alo Yoga Who needs black leggings when you can wear this pair of bright green ones?

Alo Yoga Ribbed Destination Bra $62 at Alo Yoga Upgrade the outfit you want to wear to your next workout class by opting for this halter-style sports bra.

Alo Yoga Sprinter Jacket $128 at Alo Yoga Spring weather means that it's time to add to your lightweight jacket collection. This sporty Sprinter Jacket is the perfect option.

Alo Yoga Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress $108 at Alo Yoga While tennis skirts were everywhere in 2021, this year is going to be about the tennis dress—I can feel it.

Alo Yoga Polo Henley Pullover $98 at Alo Yoga Your sweatshirt collection could use an update. This Polo Henley Pullover is just different enough from the ones you wear all the time thanks to the buttoned-up collar.