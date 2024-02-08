Katie Holmes Wore a Low-Key Braid With Head-to-Toe Chanel

Just months after giving chunky bangs a place in the spotlight, Katie Holmes' fringe has grown long enough for her to officially co-sign the side bang trend—with a (literal, physical) twist.

While celebrating the opening of Chanel's latest 5th Avenue Boutique on Wednesday, February 7, the 45-year-old showed off a hairstyle and lip color that were slightly different from her typical, low-key beauty choices. She styled her side bangs with a lengthy side braid that fully used her sleek long hair and swiped a deep red hue across her lips.

Katie Holmes paused for photos outside Chanel's new 5th Avenue boutique on Wednesday, February 7. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Rare Objects star's hairstylist has yet to be revealed, the style is simple enough to easily recreate at home. Her hair was side-parted and woven into a classic three-strand braid that fell over one shoulder, fastened with a small clear elastic. Ease was the name of the game, and loose face-framing layers were more than welcome to come and play.

Katie Holmes showed off her hair's impressive length while walking around New York in January 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her makeup? Holmes penciled both her upper and lower waterlines with what appears to be a kohl pencil, added a bit of bronzer to her cheeks, and let the lipstick ultimately steal the thunder. Given the location, it's safe to assume that her burgundy hued lipstick is Chanel's Rouge Coco in shade 494: "Attraction."

Holmes paired her glam with a black cashmere Chanel set. The cardigan, set off by a dripping diamond necklace, let her stomach and black lace bralette peek through—this is exposed bralette queen Katie Holmes, after all.