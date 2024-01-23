Kaia Gerber Mastered Off-Duty Winter Style With One Genius Style Hack

If one thing is for sure, it's that Kaia Gerber has mastered the art of the off-duty outfit. Her laidback looks may seem fairly simple at first glance, yet they are surrounded by an air of effortlessness that makes her "model-off-duty" aesthetic so desirable. While many celebrities chase the ever-changing trend cycle, Gerber opts for pieces that make up a classic capsule wardrobe, and for that, we are thankful. It seems like the model has taken that particular style mindset from her mother, fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford, who was known for helping to lead the '90s minimalism, blazer, and blue jeans phenomenon. I mean, when you know something works for you, why change it?

Gerber's most recent display of off-duty street-style perfection happened just the other day when she was seen strolling around in one of her go-to outfit formulas. The Bottoms star wore a classic brown trench coat with a mint green cardigan, a pair of trousers, and black Chelsea boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

This quintessential "Kaia Gerber look" flawlessly shows off her less-is-more style philosophy, and it also includes a subtle yet effective style hack that's so easy to copy. While cardigans can get a reputation for being too "grandma-like," Gerber rejects that idea and turns her simple sweater into a barely-there knitwear moment. If you look closely, you'll see that Gerber buttons only the two middle buttons of her cardigan (which she wears without a top underneath), transforming the cozy sweater into a peek-a-boo stomach-baring outfit. Genius!

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While we might be in the throws of winter weather, Gerber proves that doesn't mean we need to sacrifice style in the cold. So be it if that means turning our cardigan sweater into a going-out look. An outfit that's cozy yet cool will always be in style. With the "eclectic grandpa" trend growing on TikTok, it really seems like there's no better time to try out this look—sweaters are truly having a moment like never before.

Speaking of trying out the look, Gerber's affinity for closet staples makes this look so easy to follow. If you're like us, you have dozens of cardigans lined up in your closet, so grab one of those sans any shirt underneath (a brighter color is preferred) and pair it with your favorite pair of trousers. From there, all you'll need is a trench coat, and a pair of similar Chelsea boots are yours on your way. There you go, an outfit formula as easy as 1-2-3 that you can wear all winter. Keep scrolling to shop Kaia Gerber's wardrobe staples below.