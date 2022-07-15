Katie Holmes Glowed at a Christian Siriano Store Opening

She's out of this world.

Christian Siriano and Katie Holmes attendsas Christian Siriano celebrates the opening of THE COLLECTIVE WEST on July 12, 2022 in Westport, Connecticut.
(Image credit: Photo by Craig Barritt / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Katie. Holmes.

Ever since that unforgettable knitted bra/cardigan moment in 2019, aside from putting the label Khaite (opens in new tab) on the map, the actress has seemingly never missed when it comes to serving absolutely legendary looks.

She is showing no signs of slowing down these days, cementing her rightful place in fashion royalty by attending prestigious store opening after prestigious store opening, while wearing beautifully understated and easily recreatable outfits.

You guessed it: The star has done it again, and I'm currently having to restrain myself from buying every single item she wore for the Christian Siriano store opening in Westport, CT.

Holmes wore a loose, white, belted, button-down shirt-dress paired with a triangle black handbag, both by Christian Siriano, with black and white thong sandals by Reformation (opens in new tab). Though she showed off a perfect red mani-pedi, she didn't wear any makeup for the occasion, and wore her hair down and artfully messy—and that's definitely a summer trend my lazy self can get on board with.

Katie Holmes attends as Christian Siriano celebrates the opening of THE COLLECTIVE WEST on July 12, 2022 in Westport, Connecticut.

(Image credit: Photo by Craig Barritt / Getty)

The star's exact dress isn't available to us mortals yet, and her shoes in that specific colorway are waitlist-only right now (of course), but you can shop some similar items—as well as her exact handbag—below.

(opens in new tab)

CENY Long Sleeve Shirtdress

(opens in new tab)

Sanctuary Heirloom Cotton Shirt Dress

Christian Siriano Triangle Handbag

(opens in new tab)

Reformation Selene Lace Up Sandals

Posting some sweet photos from the event on Instagram (alongside the entertaining Vogue headline, "With a New Store in Westport, Christian Siriano Is Following His Client to the Suburbs"), the designer himself wrote, "What a night celebrating our new store in CT with Vogue and really fabulous friends!! Thank you so much for coming and we can’t wait to see you all soon @thecollective.west We are open 10:30-6:30 940 Post Road East, Westport CT!"

Katie Holmes attends as Christian Siriano celebrates the opening of THE COLLECTIVE WEST on July 12, 2022 in Westport, Connecticut.

(Image credit: Photo by Craig Barritt / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.