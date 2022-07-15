Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Katie. Holmes.

Ever since that unforgettable knitted bra/cardigan moment in 2019, aside from putting the label Khaite (opens in new tab) on the map, the actress has seemingly never missed when it comes to serving absolutely legendary looks.

She is showing no signs of slowing down these days, cementing her rightful place in fashion royalty by attending prestigious store opening after prestigious store opening, while wearing beautifully understated and easily recreatable outfits.

You guessed it: The star has done it again, and I'm currently having to restrain myself from buying every single item she wore for the Christian Siriano store opening in Westport, CT.

Holmes wore a loose, white, belted, button-down shirt-dress paired with a triangle black handbag, both by Christian Siriano, with black and white thong sandals by Reformation (opens in new tab). Though she showed off a perfect red mani-pedi, she didn't wear any makeup for the occasion, and wore her hair down and artfully messy—and that's definitely a summer trend my lazy self can get on board with.

(Image credit: Photo by Craig Barritt / Getty)

The star's exact dress isn't available to us mortals yet, and her shoes in that specific colorway are waitlist-only right now (of course), but you can shop some similar items—as well as her exact handbag—below.

Posting some sweet photos from the event on Instagram (alongside the entertaining Vogue headline, "With a New Store in Westport, Christian Siriano Is Following His Client to the Suburbs"), the designer himself wrote, "What a night celebrating our new store in CT with Vogue and really fabulous friends!! Thank you so much for coming and we can’t wait to see you all soon @thecollective.west We are open 10:30-6:30 940 Post Road East, Westport CT!"